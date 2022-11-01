ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MI

Angling Road reopens with upgraded culverts and repaved roadway

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Angling Road from Merryview Drive to Oakland Drive has reopened to thru traffic following a project to replace two large culverts and repave the roadway. City of Kalamazoo officials say two deteriorating four foot culverts for the West Fork Portage Creek under Angling Road...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Travel Advisory: EB I-94 ramp to Portage Road to be closed next week

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – As the rebuild of I-94 in the Kalamazoo and Portage area continues, the Michigan Department of Transportation says the ramp from eastbound I-94 to Portage Road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. Monday, November 7, through 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12 while crews rebuild the portion of Portage Road at the end of the ramp.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
KALAMAZOO, MI
BC Police ask residents to lock their cars following recent number of thefts

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police issued a statement on Friday which asked residents to lock up their cars and don’t leave any valuable items in them. It came after police noticed a significant increase in thefts of personal items from cars in the last few weeks, especially in neighborhoods around Goguac Lake.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

