PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – As the rebuild of I-94 in the Kalamazoo and Portage area continues, the Michigan Department of Transportation says the ramp from eastbound I-94 to Portage Road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. Monday, November 7, through 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12 while crews rebuild the portion of Portage Road at the end of the ramp.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO