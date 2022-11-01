Read full article on original website
BC City Commission approves longer hours for marijuana provisioning centers
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Marijuana provisioning centers in the City of Battle Creek can stay open until midnight following action on Tuesday night by the Battle Creek City Commission as they voted to tweak medical and recreational marijuana ordinances. Retailers in the City of Battle Creek could not...
Angling Road reopens with upgraded culverts and repaved roadway
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Angling Road from Merryview Drive to Oakland Drive has reopened to thru traffic following a project to replace two large culverts and repave the roadway. City of Kalamazoo officials say two deteriorating four foot culverts for the West Fork Portage Creek under Angling Road...
Kalamazoo City Clerk’s office locations will be open Saturday for voter registration and absentee balloting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo City Clerk’s Office will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5 for voter registration and absentee balloting. The two locations open will be the City Hall Office, located at 241 W. South Street, and a branch office...
Annual Adoption Day held for eleven children to find permanent homes in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In Kalamazoo County, more than 500 children are waiting for their permanent, loving home to call their own each year. Eleven of those children saw their dream come true Thursday. The Kalamazoo County 9th Circuit Court celebrated its 20th Annual Adoption Day alongside judges,...
Travel Advisory: EB I-94 ramp to Portage Road to be closed next week
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – As the rebuild of I-94 in the Kalamazoo and Portage area continues, the Michigan Department of Transportation says the ramp from eastbound I-94 to Portage Road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. Monday, November 7, through 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12 while crews rebuild the portion of Portage Road at the end of the ramp.
Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
Building fire on Portage Road brought under control within one hour last night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in fire at a Kalamazoo building late Wednesday. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage Road, had flames and heavy smoke coming out when crews arrived. They were called out at 10:48 p.m. The fire was...
BC Police ask residents to lock their cars following recent number of thefts
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police issued a statement on Friday which asked residents to lock up their cars and don’t leave any valuable items in them. It came after police noticed a significant increase in thefts of personal items from cars in the last few weeks, especially in neighborhoods around Goguac Lake.
Local health department urges caution with rise of RSV cases in children recently
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The rising number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases within the last month has prompted the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department to urge those with cold-like symptoms to limit their interaction with children at high risk for severe RSV disease. According to...
