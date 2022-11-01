Read full article on original website
Fall Rummage Sale Features Thousands of $1 Items This Weekend in Owensboro
If you're looking for a great way to save money on winter clothes for your family this weekend is the perfect time to do it. There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale with $1 items. The sale will benefit a local homeless shelter and you're invited. ALL ABOUT MY SISTER'S KEEPER.
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Nov. 3-6
This weekend, plunge into holiday shopping, fine art exhibits, and diverse cultural events around Evansville. “Dawn Murtaugh: Fiber Art” Exhibit Public Reception. University of Evansville Kranter Gallery, South Rotherwood Avenue. As part of the Emerging Contemporary Artist Lecture Series, the reception will showcase the art of Dawn Murtaugh, a...
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
Fun Holiday Activities Happening at Boonville’s Christmas in Boonvillage 2022
Each year, the Square in Boonville is transformed into a winter wonderland. Get ready for Christmas in Boonvillage 2022!. Boonville is always hosting fun events all throughout the year on the Square. These events allow families to go out, have a great time with food, games, and entertainment, all while meeting and greeting business owners and other members of the community. Whether it be the Square Flair, parades, or Boo in Boonville, there's no shortage of fun to be had. The next big event that will be hosted on the Square will be coming up in December, and you might want to mark your calendars to be a part of it. Oh, and this year, we will have a new activity for families in Boonville that will surely be a hit!
owensboroliving.com
An Owensboro Tradition Lives On
For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
A Country Music Star’s Bringing a Festive Christmas Show to Beaver Dam, KY
I remember when Rodney Atkins headlined a Legendary Live concert event in downtown Owensboro years ago. That concert was held on the riverfront on the site of what used to be the Executive Inn and what would eventually become the Owensboro Convention Center. I have introduced a lot of country music stars to a variety of concert stages, but I remember Rodney specifically. He liked the intro Jaclyn Graves and I gave him so much that he stopped us to thank us before he ran out onto stage. Trust me. That's rare and it was awesome. He was incredibly kind and gracious.
wevv.com
Family and friends gather for Deputy Jason Cutrell's Celebration of Life
Family and close friends gathered for a visitation and celebration of life ceremony for Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Jason Cutrell Thursday evening. On Saturday Deputy Cutrell passed away at the age of 36 after a two year battle with cancer. In July 2020 he was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in...
Win Last Chance Tickets to See Cody Johnson in Concert in Evansville, IN
Cody Johnson is coming to the Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, November 10th for a huge concert event that is nearly sold out. When Cody announced the tour earlier this year, his fans here in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois went crazy and scooped those tickets up. As of this story, there are just a handful or so left.
14news.com
Henderson firefighters teaching fire safety through entertainment
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters are back in schools teaching fire safety. Henderson Fire Department made their way to South Height Elementary to put on their ‘Back to the Eighties’ show. Firefighters dressed up as stars from the eighties like Michael Jackson, Ghostbusters, and characters from the show...
Here are 13 Shelters and Rescues to Find Your Next Best Friend In and Around Evansville Indiana
If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, we have a list of 13 Evansville area shelters and rescues where you are sure to find your new best friend. We are big believers in the "Don't Shop. Adopt." movement and we love supporting our local animal rescue community here at 103 GBF. Melissa is the dog mom to two rescued pitbulls and I am a cat mom to one fluffy Maine Coon mix.
Former Matchbox Twenty Member Launching Exciting New Music Expo Owensboro, Kentucky
If you ever need my full attention it only takes two words: Matchbox Twenty. So, the day that Fran with Friday After Five asked me if I'd like to meet Adam Gaynor, who was with Matchbox Twenty until 2005, I said, 'Absolutely'. That was in September, and now Fran and Adam have announced a new and exciting partnership.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
14news.com
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
WBKR’s “Messages in the Sand” Can Win You an Amazing Trip to Florida
It's Day #2 of our contest called "Written in the Sand." Those messages, which we are literally writing in the sand in PCB, are your keys to unlocking the chance to win some really cool prizes. First, we're giving you the chance to win tickets to see Old Dominion in...
Two Indiana Fast Food Chains Trade Insults with a Good Old Fashioned Sign War
This is one war I'd like to see go on forever. Southern Indiana Arby's Starts Sign War with Next-Door Neighbor. I was heading south on First Avenue toward Diamond Avenue on Evansville's north side Monday afternoon when the sign for Arby's in front of Schnuck's caught my eye. While normally signs at fast food restaurants mention whatever deal they're currently running, this one referenced a product being sold by the neighboring restaurant, McDonald's. Specifically, the McRib Sandwich which the company recently brought back for supposedly the final time. Although, the sign didn't call it by its name. Instead, it gave it a name that rhymed with McRib but clearly took a jab at the sandwich.
14news.com
Owensboro Red Devils take on Sunrise School Spirit
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit is heading into the last rally of the 2022 season. We paid a visit to Owensboro High School on Friday morning. The Red Devils are fresh off a Thursday night playoff football win, but that didn’t stop the students from getting to school early, and showing out for Sunrise School Spirit.
Awesome Update: Evansville’s First Vegan Eatery will Continue to Flourish
Remember last Friday, when we told you the sad news that Flourish Plant-Based Eatery would be closing forever on Friday, October 28, 2022? Well, like a Halloween miracle, a new owner has stepped in to save the day and the veggies. Previously, Flourish was Set to Close for Finacial Reasons.
Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
