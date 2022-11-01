Rams RB Cam Akers: 'I miss football'

Cam Akers hasn’t practiced since Wednesday of Week 6 when the Rams were preparing to face the Panthers. The next day, he missed practice for “personal” reasons and has been out ever since as the Rams attempt to trade him.

Akers doesn’t love all the time he’s missed over the last three weeks. With the trade deadline looming, Akers tweeted that he misses football. It’s telling of how he feels about his current situation, sitting in limbo and awaiting his fate.

Akers hasn’t played in a game since Week 5 when he rushed 13 times for 33 yards against the Cowboys.

The Rams have been trying to trade Akers but have found no takers yet – at least not at their asking price. Sean McVay wouldn’t rule out keeping him in Los Angeles if no trade materializes, and it’s been reported that the Rams won’t cut him if he isn’t traded, either.

With the trade deadline hours away, we’ll find out Akers’ future soon.