Rams RB Cam Akers: 'I miss football'

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Cam Akers hasn’t practiced since Wednesday of Week 6 when the Rams were preparing to face the Panthers. The next day, he missed practice for “personal” reasons and has been out ever since as the Rams attempt to trade him.

Akers doesn’t love all the time he’s missed over the last three weeks. With the trade deadline looming, Akers tweeted that he misses football. It’s telling of how he feels about his current situation, sitting in limbo and awaiting his fate.

Akers hasn’t played in a game since Week 5 when he rushed 13 times for 33 yards against the Cowboys.

The Rams have been trying to trade Akers but have found no takers yet – at least not at their asking price. Sean McVay wouldn’t rule out keeping him in Los Angeles if no trade materializes, and it’s been reported that the Rams won’t cut him if he isn’t traded, either.

With the trade deadline hours away, we’ll find out Akers’ future soon.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL player props: 5 best bets for Week 9

At the midway point of the season, we’re seeing with more clarity where offenses are heading and how injuries have depleted defenses — both of which come into play when matching up against an opponent that can exploit those weaknesses. Below, we break down Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL odds...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
