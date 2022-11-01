ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Willow Smith wield a Jackson V to spontaneously riff Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It)

The guitar star swapped out her prized Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent signature for a Pro KVTMG King V in order to salute one of her biggest inspirations mid-gig It comes with the territory that, as guitar players, we often succumb to an overwhelming urge to jam our favorite riffs and solos. Whether players are rehearsing in their rooms or sound-checking on stage, those familiar fretboard frolics are almost too good to refuse.
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Box Brings a ‘Get Back’ Treatment to the Group’s Creative Breakthrough: Album Review

The Beatles’ “Get Back” film and the accompanying book, boxed set and ballyhoo were a cap on the long and proverbially winding road of 50th anniversary deluxe editions that began five years earlier with the “Sgt. Pepper” box and continue apace (allowing for pandemic delays) with the White Album and “Abbey Road.” It felt like the end — the “Get Back” sessions showed in excruciating detail why the Beatles broke up, and the resulting album, “Let It Be,” coincided with the April 1970 announcement of the group’s split and has always had a requiem-like air about it. But...
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Loudwire

Punk Drummers Being Overqualified for Their Jobs

Never underestimate a punk rock drummer. Their preferred genre may not always call for the most technical playing, but behind the simplicity often lies a mastery of the kit. When Marky Ramone was the longest-serving drummer for the Ramones, he rarely played more than a fast 4/4 beat. However, Ramone is highly skilled in jazz and rock n roll drumming, as he’s showcased in solo performances across the globe. In one demonstration, Marky even threw down one of his sticks without missing a beat as he wailed on his toms.
Guitar World Magazine

Alexisonfire’s Wade MacNeil and Dallas Green on breaking their rules, guitar dynamics and the triumph of screamo

After 13 long years, the Canadian rock stalwarts return with new album Otherness – a change of direction or just a fresh spin on how they approach their songwriting?. In the 13 years since Alexisonfire released their last full-length album, much has changed. Screamo has gone from being a punchline to a beloved nostalgic era, as evidenced by the huge crowds jamming into Emo Nights across the continent.
Q 105.7

This Poisonous Plant Is All Over New York! Is It Really Deadly?

Doll's Eyes can be creepy but have you ever known them to be deadly? I'm not talking about the eyes of your child's toy, I am talking about the poisonous berries of the Baneberry plant, which is fairly common here in New York State. This plant gets it's nickname because the berries look like the eyes of a doll.
