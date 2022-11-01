Read full article on original website
Watch Willow Smith wield a Jackson V to spontaneously riff Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It)
The guitar star swapped out her prized Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent signature for a Pro KVTMG King V in order to salute one of her biggest inspirations mid-gig It comes with the territory that, as guitar players, we often succumb to an overwhelming urge to jam our favorite riffs and solos. Whether players are rehearsing in their rooms or sound-checking on stage, those familiar fretboard frolics are almost too good to refuse.
Signed Guitar Kurt Cobain Smashed Onstage Can Be Yours for the Right Price
Kurt Cobain wasn't known for treating instruments nicely during Nirvana shows, but his fans now have the unique opportunity to bid on and own one of the guitars he smashed onstage. Julien's Auctions has announced an event called Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll, which will take place Friday, Nov....
Steve Jobs never locked the front door of his Palo Alto house, which had an English-style cottage garden full of wildflowers and 'stuff you could eat,' U2's Bono says in memoir
The Apple cofounder also didn't have any security guards, live-in help, or drivers, his biographer has previously said.
George Harrison Said the ‘Saddest’ Part of Being in The Beatles Was the Impact on His Relationship With His Bandmates
George Harrison and his bandmates argued often in The Beatles. He said that this was the saddest part of being in the celebrated band.
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Why The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ ‘Stunned’ David Crosby
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash said Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" because different kinds of drugs opened his mind.
How Paul McCartney Reacted to the Rumor The Beatles’ ‘Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)’ Was About a Lesbian
John Lennon explained how an affair with a woman whose name he could not remember inspired The Beatles' "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)."
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
Robert Plant Blew Jimmy Page Away Playing at a Strange Venue and Became Led Zeppelin’s Singer Almost Immediately
Robert Plant impressed Jimmy Page so much he offer Plant the job of Led Zeppelin's singer within days.
Paul McCartney Sets the Record Straight on The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones Rivalry ‘Rumor’
Singer Paul McCartney addresses the rumor that a rivalry existed between fellow British rock bands, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones All Released Psychedelic Albums in 1 Year and 1 Wasn’t as Successful
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones all released psychedelic albums in 1967. Keith Richards discussed The Beatles' and The Rolling Stones' psychedelic albums in an interview.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Box Brings a ‘Get Back’ Treatment to the Group’s Creative Breakthrough: Album Review
The Beatles’ “Get Back” film and the accompanying book, boxed set and ballyhoo were a cap on the long and proverbially winding road of 50th anniversary deluxe editions that began five years earlier with the “Sgt. Pepper” box and continue apace (allowing for pandemic delays) with the White Album and “Abbey Road.” It felt like the end — the “Get Back” sessions showed in excruciating detail why the Beatles broke up, and the resulting album, “Let It Be,” coincided with the April 1970 announcement of the group’s split and has always had a requiem-like air about it. But...
John Lennon Said The Beatles Were ‘More Intellectual’ Than the Bee Gees
John Lennon compared The Beatles and the Bee Gees before saying "the middle classes" only started listening to the Fab Four after the publication of a certain article.
How Bob Dylan’s infamous Newport Folk Festival Fender Stratocaster ended up in the back of a woman’s attic – and why its discovery was so controversial
The Strat was played by the folk legend at one of his most divisive shows and sold at auction for nearly $1,000,000 – but its rediscovery was met with contention, not least from Dylan himself. On July 25, 1965, Bob Dylan needed just three songs to produce one of...
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Reveals How His Perspective of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Has Changed
Lead singer Robert Plant reveals how the meaning of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ has changed for him over the years
Punk Drummers Being Overqualified for Their Jobs
Never underestimate a punk rock drummer. Their preferred genre may not always call for the most technical playing, but behind the simplicity often lies a mastery of the kit. When Marky Ramone was the longest-serving drummer for the Ramones, he rarely played more than a fast 4/4 beat. However, Ramone is highly skilled in jazz and rock n roll drumming, as he’s showcased in solo performances across the globe. In one demonstration, Marky even threw down one of his sticks without missing a beat as he wailed on his toms.
Alexisonfire’s Wade MacNeil and Dallas Green on breaking their rules, guitar dynamics and the triumph of screamo
After 13 long years, the Canadian rock stalwarts return with new album Otherness – a change of direction or just a fresh spin on how they approach their songwriting?. In the 13 years since Alexisonfire released their last full-length album, much has changed. Screamo has gone from being a punchline to a beloved nostalgic era, as evidenced by the huge crowds jamming into Emo Nights across the continent.
