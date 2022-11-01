ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minetto, NY

Salvatore J. Bonanno

FULTON – Salvatore J. Bonanno, 82, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after enduring a prolonged illness. Salvatore, known to his family and friends as Sam, was born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Ida...
FULTON, NY
Lucille L. Upcraft

OSWEGO, NY – Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill in Oswego, New York, passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of...
OSWEGO, NY
Marlene J. McNamara

FULTON – Marlene J. McNamara, age 89 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, James “Hunk” McNamara; her parents, Elmer and Verna (Bartlett) DeRoo; and sister, Bernita Miller.
FULTON, NY
Steven R. Buck

OSWEGO – Steven R. Buck, 23, of Fulton, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 26, 2022. Born in Oswego, New York, he was the son of Kevin and Patricia (Gehan) Buck. Steven was a 2018 graduate of Oswego High School where he was a member of both Jazz and Concert Bands and shared his love of his saxophone.
FULTON, NY
Eileen M. (Audas) Chesbro

PHOENIX, NY – Eileen M. (Audas) Chesbro, “Tilly,” of Phoenix, New York, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, while a resident of Elderwood at Liverpool. She was born on April 10, 1930, in Florence, New York, a daughter to the late Floyd Audas and Nora (Alguiare) Harrington.
PHOENIX, NY
Shawn M. Thorpe

OSWEGO – Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe. Shawn was a graduate of Oswego High School and worked as a line worker at Patterson’s Warehouse in Fulton, New York. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his time spent playing with his beloved nieces and nephews.
OSWEGO, NY
June A. Semeraro Bennett

FULTON – June A. Semeraro Bennett, 77, of Fulton, New York, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born August 1, 1945 in Fulton to Martin and Rose Semeraro and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1963. June was employed for 30 years with Alltel Communications as a Telephone Repair Dispatcher and later at AXA Equitable from where she retired as a Customer Service Manager.
FULTON, NY
Barclay Hosts Art Exhibit In Oswego

OSWEGO – Opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Assemblyman William Barclay hosts the 3rd annual “Local Landscapes and Landmarks” exhibit featuring artist depictions of landscapes, historic landmarks and sites within the 120th assembly district. The art exhibit will be located at the Art Association...
OSWEGO, NY
Dusting Divas Supports OCO Giving Thanks Event

FULTON – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Richard DeSantis

OSWEGO – Richard DeSantis, a lifetime resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at The Manor at Seneca Hill. He was the son of the late Anthony and Kathryn DeSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John DeSantis and brother-in-law John Taber. He was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Karen Mary Aubertine.
OSWEGO, NY
Grace M. Parker

FULTON – Grace M. Parker, age 100, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, with her family by her side. Grace was predeceased by her parents Platt and Isla Lewis; husband, John Parker; son, John A. Parker; granddaughter, Rebecca Pratt; brothers, Leland and John Lewis; sister, Arlene; daughter-in law, Caryl Parker; and grandson, Eric Lamb.
FULTON, NY
Fulton, NY
