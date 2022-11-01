FULTON – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO