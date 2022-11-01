Read full article on original website
Salvatore J. Bonanno
FULTON – Salvatore J. Bonanno, 82, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after enduring a prolonged illness. Salvatore, known to his family and friends as Sam, was born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Ida...
Lucille L. Upcraft
OSWEGO, NY – Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill in Oswego, New York, passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of...
Marlene J. McNamara
FULTON – Marlene J. McNamara, age 89 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, James “Hunk” McNamara; her parents, Elmer and Verna (Bartlett) DeRoo; and sister, Bernita Miller.
Steven R. Buck
OSWEGO – Steven R. Buck, 23, of Fulton, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 26, 2022. Born in Oswego, New York, he was the son of Kevin and Patricia (Gehan) Buck. Steven was a 2018 graduate of Oswego High School where he was a member of both Jazz and Concert Bands and shared his love of his saxophone.
SUNY Oswego Production Of ‘After Ashley’ Offers Robust Character Work
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego students Claire Bosley as Ashley and Brock Whaley as Justin will have an opportunity to really develop their character work in the student-directed production of “After Ashley” opening on Nov. 9 in Tyler Hall’s lab theater. Bosley and Whaley are the two...
Eileen M. (Audas) Chesbro
PHOENIX, NY – Eileen M. (Audas) Chesbro, “Tilly,” of Phoenix, New York, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, while a resident of Elderwood at Liverpool. She was born on April 10, 1930, in Florence, New York, a daughter to the late Floyd Audas and Nora (Alguiare) Harrington.
Hook Songwriter Series With Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll, Ryan Burdick Performing
OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series, with John McConnell and Cam Caruso coordinating on Friday, November 11. Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll, and Ryan Burdick will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m. 3 Songwriters. 1 Stage. 1 Love. Colin Aberdeen...
Shineman Foundation Supports OCO’s Giving Thanks Celebration
OSWEGO – The Shineman Foundation has lent its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative by signing on as a Gold Level Sponsor for OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, the food and beverage pairing event...
Shawn M. Thorpe
OSWEGO – Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe. Shawn was a graduate of Oswego High School and worked as a line worker at Patterson’s Warehouse in Fulton, New York. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his time spent playing with his beloved nieces and nephews.
Lost, Then Found Operetta ‘The Golden Cage’ Details Oswego’s One-Of-A-Kind Refugee Center
OSWEGO – The operetta “The Golden Cage” –- first staged in 1945 at a one-of-a-kind refugee shelter and only recently rediscovered –- will showcase Oswego’s singular historic role when the Oswego Opera Theater stages it at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, in SUNY Oswego’s Waterman Theater.
June A. Semeraro Bennett
FULTON – June A. Semeraro Bennett, 77, of Fulton, New York, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born August 1, 1945 in Fulton to Martin and Rose Semeraro and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1963. June was employed for 30 years with Alltel Communications as a Telephone Repair Dispatcher and later at AXA Equitable from where she retired as a Customer Service Manager.
Barclay Hosts Art Exhibit In Oswego
OSWEGO – Opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Assemblyman William Barclay hosts the 3rd annual “Local Landscapes and Landmarks” exhibit featuring artist depictions of landscapes, historic landmarks and sites within the 120th assembly district. The art exhibit will be located at the Art Association...
Dusting Divas Supports OCO Giving Thanks Event
FULTON – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
Richard DeSantis
OSWEGO – Richard DeSantis, a lifetime resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at The Manor at Seneca Hill. He was the son of the late Anthony and Kathryn DeSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John DeSantis and brother-in-law John Taber. He was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Karen Mary Aubertine.
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner Returns To Hometown To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner. Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She...
Off The Cuff With Mayor Barlow, November 2022
We wrap up this year's Off The Cuff. Mayor talks about the Skate Park and his past 7 years. He also talks about Bail reform and it's impact in Oswego.
Grace M. Parker
FULTON – Grace M. Parker, age 100, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, with her family by her side. Grace was predeceased by her parents Platt and Isla Lewis; husband, John Parker; son, John A. Parker; granddaughter, Rebecca Pratt; brothers, Leland and John Lewis; sister, Arlene; daughter-in law, Caryl Parker; and grandson, Eric Lamb.
Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration, Fireworks
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Wednesday, November 2, the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 26 in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will return to a fully in-person event following the pandemic and will...
Menter Ambulance Awarded With Upstate University Hospital Critical Care Transport Grant
FULTON — Since December of 2020, Menter Ambulance has seen the need for critical care transport services to benefit patients who require transport from Oswego Hospital to other hospitals in the Syracuse area and beyond. To establish and maintain an effective critical care transport program, a major financial commitment...
Sheriff Announces Police Academy Graduation To Be Held On Friday
FULTON – A graduation ceremony to honor Oswego County Sheriff’s Office newest recruits will be held on Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m. at the Alliance Church in Fulton, New York. The recruits being recognized spent the last 28 weeks attending Oswego County Regional Police Academy and this...
