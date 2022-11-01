Read full article on original website
floridianpress.com
Progressive Latino Victory Fund Wastes Cash Trying to Beat DeSantis
In a last-ditch effort to salvage the 2022 midterm elections, or at the very least, mitigate the damage Republicans are expected to inflict on them in the upcoming Election Night, the disingenuous and self-styled “Progressive” Latino Victory Fund recently announced a $250,000 ad buy in Florida. The ad...
floridianpress.com
Miami Herald Endorses Annette Taddeo
With 5 days left before Floridians take to the polls, the Miami Herald has endorsed Florida state Senator Annette Taddeo (D). Vying for Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar’s (R) congressional seat, state Senator Taddeo has significantly accrued support in her bid. Salazar has pushed back against Taddeo, calling her a socialist, but Taddeo’s campaign is confident that district 27 could go blue on November 8th.
floridianpress.com
Rubio Teams Says he “Gets Things Done for Florida”
One of the most closely watched elections in the state will come to a close on November 8th, and the Rubio campaign is making a final plea for reelection. While Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) is polling ahead of his Democratic rival, the Rubio campaign is stressing just how important this election is. After President Barack Obama (D) endorsed Florida Rep. Val Demings (D), the Rubio campaign is praising the GOP Senator, calling him someone who “gets things done for Florida.”
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis Announces 1.1 Million Committed 'Mamas for DeSantis'
In June, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the Mamas for DeSantis initiative, which looks to mobilize mothers around the state to “join the movement” to reelect Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). At a recent event, the First Lady of Florida announced that over 1.1 million Mamas for DeSantis have been secured, eclipsing her original goal of 1 million.
