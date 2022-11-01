One of the most closely watched elections in the state will come to a close on November 8th, and the Rubio campaign is making a final plea for reelection. While Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) is polling ahead of his Democratic rival, the Rubio campaign is stressing just how important this election is. After President Barack Obama (D) endorsed Florida Rep. Val Demings (D), the Rubio campaign is praising the GOP Senator, calling him someone who “gets things done for Florida.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO