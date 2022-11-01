ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie to hold Veterans Day Parade this weekend

Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC funds. Erie County Council reviewing budget for GECAC funds. Master P working to `save lives` after daughter`s …. Percy Miller, also known as Master P, is a hip-hop icon who has built an empire, owning and investing in everything from record labels and clothing lines to real estate, restaurants and a food line. He is also a father of nine children, and in May, his daughter Tytyana died. This week, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined the cause of a death was a fentanyl overdose. Master P is now dedicated to speaking out about mental health and drug use in the hopes it will help other families.
ERIE, PA
LECOM opens new school of podiatry

Republicans rally in Erie, Meadville on Friday ahead …. Republicans rally in Erie, Meadville on Friday ahead of Election Day. Democrats gather on Erie’s east side for ‘Get Out …. Democrats gather on Erie's east side for 'Get Out the Vote' event. Car collides with truck, sending it...
MEADVILLE, PA
Pastore holds town hall at Erie's Blasco Library ahead of general election

Pastore holds town hall at Erie's Blasco Library ahead of general election. Pastore holds town hall at Erie’s Blasco Library …. Pastore holds town hall at Erie's Blasco Library ahead of general election. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in …. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire...
ERIE, PA
Dog being rehabbed in Erie after losing use of back legs, tail

Dog being rehabbed in Erie after losing use of back legs, tail. Dog being rehabbed in Erie after losing use of back …. Dog being rehabbed in Erie after losing use of back legs, tail. Erie County segregates nearly 300 undated mail-in …. Erie County segregates nearly 300 undated mail-in...
ERIE, PA
Reaching For A Record High This Weekend

ERIE, PA – A mainly sunny sky Friday should push the thermometer into the low 70s, as high pressure rules the Great Lakes and Northeast. A strong southerly flow increases on Saturday, with gusts to 40 mph possible. Despite increasing clouds, the temperature will soar into the mid-70s, which puts us in record territory. The record high is 77 degrees in 1948!
ERIE, PA
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield

Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in …. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Four confirmed dead in Lycoming County shooting. Four confirmed dead in Lycoming County shooting. New tanning trend you should never try.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, PA
Police issue warning after bricks, rocks thrown from overpass onto Erie interstates

Police issue warning after bricks, rocks thrown from overpass onto Erie interstates. Police issue warning after bricks, rocks thrown from …. Police issue warning after bricks, rocks thrown from overpass onto Erie interstates. Four confirmed dead in Lycoming County shooting. Four confirmed dead in Lycoming County shooting. New tanning trend...
ERIE, PA

