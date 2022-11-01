Read full article on original website
US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider
'Outrageous acts': Joe Biden condemns Russia's nuclear threats against Europe. Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle,...
Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war
As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
Why Iran is helping Russia against Ukraine
In honor of TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Midnights” release, your friendly neighborhood NatSec Daily team wanted to tackle a question that keeps us up at night: What’s in it for Iran to help Russia in Ukraine?. National Security Council spokesperson JOHN KIRBY offered the administration’s view. “It’s another...
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Russia's Envoy Warns 'Disastrous Consequences' if U.S. Troops Enter Ukraine
As senior U.S. military officers deployed to NATO's front line with war-torn Ukraine warned they were prepared to join the fight against Russia if called upon, Russia's ambassador to the United States told Newsweek that such a move would bring about catastrophic ramifications. In a CBS News report published Friday,...
House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message
In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, Democrats are talking up defending democracy and women’s rights while Republicans are hitting inflation and crime. President Obama’s closing message, a fiery push on Democrats protecting social security and Medicare as many Republicans back raising the social security and Medicare eligibility ages in favor of billionaire tax cuts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews influential conservative anti-tax activist Grover Norquist.Nov. 3, 2022.
North Korea Has Sent Artillery to Russia to Use in Ukraine: White House
North Korea has been supplying Russia with military equipment by indirect shipments through third world countries in the Middle East and Africa for the war against Ukraine, the Biden administration claimed Wednesday. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the administration is “monitoring” the situation, but they don’t expect the move to change the course of the war between Ukraine and Russia. The Pentagon said in September it was aware that Russia had requested artillery shells, although Kirby said U.S. officials still aren’t sure whether the shipments have been received. It comes as North Korea has blamed the U.S. for the war in Ukraine and worked to develop closer ties with Russia.
Russia abandoned its plan to block food exports leaving Ukraine after ships ignored Putin and kept sailing anyway
Russia pulled out of its grain export deal with Ukraine over the weekend. But it made a sudden U-turn on Wednesday and said it would resume operations. The grain export deal, brokered by Turkey and the UN, is vital to the global food supply. Russia abandoned its plan to block...
Live: Putin admits Russia enduring ‘economic difficulties’ due to Western sanctions
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday acknowledged that his country was experiencing “economic difficulties” because of different “restrictions” imposed on his country due to the war in Ukraine. The UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, vowed to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying it must “be seen successfully to its conclusion”. Read our liveblog to follow the day's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘has proof’ of UK involvement in Black Sea drone strike
Moscow has claimed it will publish proof that British specialist troops were involved in a drone attack over the weekend on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It comes as the Ministry of Defence dismissed Russia’s allegation as an “invented story” which says “more about arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the West”.
Despite saying he never settles cases, Trump settles another case
As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump took great pride in boasting to the public that he doesn’t settle lawsuits. “I don’t settle cases,” the Republican bragged during a primary debate in 2016. “I don’t do it because that’s why I don’t get sued very often, because I don’t settle, unlike a lot of other people.”
Russian commanders discussed using nuclear arms in Ukraine, says US
Senior Russian military leaders discussed last month how and when they might use nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, two US officials have told CBS News. Vladimir Putin was not involved in the talks, they told the BBC's US partner. The White House said it had grown "increasingly concerned"...
As elections near, Trump eyes McConnell’s possible ‘impeachment’
With five days remaining in the midterm election cycle, Americans are hearing quite a bit from two former presidents. Barack Obama was in Arizona last night, for example, warning that Republican election deniers in the state pose a serious threat to our system of self-government. If these GOP candidates succeed,...
Netanyahu has become more extreme but shouldn’t overplay his hand
With Benjamin Netanyahu en route to return to power as Israel’s prime minister, the far-right political movement he’s empowering is riding high on its reclaimed strength. My MSNBC colleague Mehdi Hasan put together a great explainer on Itamar Ben-Gvir, a Netanyahu ally known for personally stoking violence against Palestinians and decrying Arab lawmakers’ mere presence in the Israeli parliament as criminal.
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.” Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office. “Your right to choose is on the ballot. Your right to vote is on the ballot. Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot,” Biden charged.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: ‘Putin is not joking’ about nuclear weapons, Biden warns
US president Joe Biden has warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.“We have not faced the prospect of armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” Mr Biden said.The US president said he knew his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin very well.“He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly...
Reality debunks Republican talking points on oil production
It’s no secret that gas prices have been a politically salient issue this election year, and by all appearances, Republicans are likely to fare well because many consumers aren’t pleased with what they’re paying at the pump. That doesn’t make a lot of sense, but these are the circumstances we find ourselves in.
