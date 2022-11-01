Read full article on original website
Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds: 2022 Week 10 college football picks, best bets from proven model
The high-powered Ohio State Buckeyes will attempt to keep their momentum going Saturday when they face the struggling Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten college football showdown. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Ryan Field. The Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) were just awarded the No. 2 spot in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season. They need to continue winning to preserve that ranking and to keep pace with rival and No. 5 ranked Michigan (8-0, 5-0) in the Big Ten East standings ahead of their anticipated clash three weeks from Saturday. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) have dropped seven straight after winning their season opener.
How to watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: West Virginia 3-5; Iowa State 3-5 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Jack Trice Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Bengals' Eli Apple: Submits full session Thursday
Apple (hamstring) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Chris Roling of Bengals Wire reports. After being sidelined during Monday's game versus the Browns due to a hamstring issue, Apple has since logged a limited session Wednesday and a full practice Thursday, putting him in line to play Week 9 against Carolina. The 27-year-old hasn't particularly stood out in the stat sheet thus far in 2022, as he's corralled 19 tackles and no interceptions across seven games played. Apple is in line to slot back in as the team's No. 1 cornerback when the Bengals host the Panthers on Sunday.
