The high-powered Ohio State Buckeyes will attempt to keep their momentum going Saturday when they face the struggling Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten college football showdown. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Ryan Field. The Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) were just awarded the No. 2 spot in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season. They need to continue winning to preserve that ranking and to keep pace with rival and No. 5 ranked Michigan (8-0, 5-0) in the Big Ten East standings ahead of their anticipated clash three weeks from Saturday. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) have dropped seven straight after winning their season opener.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO