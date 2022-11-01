Read full article on original website
How to watch Missouri vs. Kentucky: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-1 against the Missouri Tigers since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Wildcats and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. UK is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds: 2022 Week 10 college football picks, best bets from proven model
The high-powered Ohio State Buckeyes will attempt to keep their momentum going Saturday when they face the struggling Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten college football showdown. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Ryan Field. The Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) were just awarded the No. 2 spot in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season. They need to continue winning to preserve that ranking and to keep pace with rival and No. 5 ranked Michigan (8-0, 5-0) in the Big Ten East standings ahead of their anticipated clash three weeks from Saturday. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) have dropped seven straight after winning their season opener.
Fantasy Football Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet: Player ratings to help you make your toughest lineup decisions
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here. What do the numbers mean? All of my...
Texas vs. Kansas State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 24 Texas will be trying to keep its Big 12 championship hopes alive with a road game Saturday against No. 13 Kansas State. The Wildcats are fresh off a 48-0 decimation of No. 18 Oklahoma State behind a record four passing touchdowns from quarterback Will Howard. If not for quarterback injuries and a frustrating loss against Tulane, the Wildcats could be in the CFP discussion.
Iowa State vs. West Virginia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: West Virginia 3-5; Iowa State 3-5 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Jack Trice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Bengals' Eli Apple: Submits full session Thursday
Apple (hamstring) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Chris Roling of Bengals Wire reports. After being sidelined during Monday's game versus the Browns due to a hamstring issue, Apple has since logged a limited session Wednesday and a full practice Thursday, putting him in line to play Week 9 against Carolina. The 27-year-old hasn't particularly stood out in the stat sheet thus far in 2022, as he's corralled 19 tackles and no interceptions across seven games played. Apple is in line to slot back in as the team's No. 1 cornerback when the Bengals host the Panthers on Sunday.
