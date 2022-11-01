Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant said Friday the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week a bit differently — a week in which his coach was fired and teammate Kyrie Irving was suspended for posting a link to an antisemitic work. Then Durant clarified on Twitter that...
Post Register
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat 76ers 106-104
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R.J. Barrett scored...
Post Register
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title.
Post Register
Grizzlies hold off late Blazers rally for 111-106 win
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 29 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a late rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 111-106 victory on Wednesday night. Ja Morant had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who...
Post Register
Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106
PHOENIX (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries. In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor.
Post Register
Doncic's 30-point streak hits 8 games as Mavs beat Raptors
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, his eighth consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-110 on Friday night. The only other NBA player to score 30 or more points in the first eight games of...
Post Register
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double.
Post Register
Christie Sides hired as Indiana Fever's new coach
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Christie Sides is the new coach for the WNBA's Indiana Fever, the team announced Friday. The former Fever assistant returns to Indiana after a one-year stint as an assistant with the Atlanta Dream. Sides also was a head coach at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, an assistant with the Chicago Sky, an associate head coach at Northwestern and an assistant at LSU.
Post Register
Packers won't have LB De'Vondre Campbell for Lions game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend. The Packers' injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t...
Post Register
Astros aim to close out World Series over Phillies in Game 6
HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker has been here before. It’s hard not to think of the last time the Astros’ manager was up 3-2 in the Fall Classic as he leads the team back to Houston Saturday night for Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one win for a championship.
Post Register
Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 on Thursday night, Houston's third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars on Oct. 9.
