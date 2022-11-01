INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Christie Sides is the new coach for the WNBA's Indiana Fever, the team announced Friday. The former Fever assistant returns to Indiana after a one-year stint as an assistant with the Atlanta Dream. Sides also was a head coach at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, an assistant with the Chicago Sky, an associate head coach at Northwestern and an assistant at LSU.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO