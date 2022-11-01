Read full article on original website
USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
How No. 12 Utah will line up against the Arizona Wildcats.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — No. 12 Utah is becoming a disruptive force on defense again. After surrendering an average of 529 yards and 42 points in back-to-back games against UCLA and USC, Utah rediscovered its punishing identity in last week’s 21-17 win over Washington State. The Utes generated four sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss while limiting the Cougars to 264 yards on just 50 plays.
The fallout from this past Saturday’s latest Pac-12 refs horror show is still emerging. On Saturday evening during the USC-Arizona game, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn offered an initial reaction to the mess just before halftime, but not in any spoken words. Bohn retweeted several tweets from journalists who were eviscerating the officiating crew. We were all doing that. Bohn indirectly but very clearly joined the parade.
The top three levels of Arizona high school football still have two weeks of the regular season remaining, while conferences 2A and 3A begin their playoffs this week. But in 1A — the only level in the state to play eight-man football — we’re already on to the semi-finals. The big story is Mogollon vying for a third straight title, but the Mustangs aren’t the favorites this time around. Here are the matchups: ...
Playoffs are here for small schools, as 2A and 3A teams begin their quest for the championship trophy. As for big schools, it's crunch time. Some are fighting for their playoff lives while others are hoping to finish strong and remain in contention for a title. Here's a look at...
Sunday afternoon, Larry Fitzgerald was in his native Minnesota watching the Vikings hand his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, a 34-26 defeat. Tuesday night found Fitzgerald back in the Phoenix area, graciously accepting his induction into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. Fitzgerald, the face of the Cardinals for many of his 17 seasons with...
After becoming the grand marshal of the Tucson Rodeo Parade earlier this year, Arizona coach Adia Barnes said she received more congratulatory texts than she does after getting big, unexpected victories. “I’m serious,” Barnes said at the Pac-12’s women’s basketball media day in San Francisco. “I knew it is a big deal in...
