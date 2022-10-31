Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Was in U.S. IllegallyNews Breaking LIVEWashington, CA
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Social is now officially in beta, and will launch soonB.R. Shenoy
Related
publicradioeast.org
The reality of the drug trade in San Francisco
In the heart of San Francisco, in a neighborhood called The Tenderloin, an open-air drug market is thriving. A block away, in City Hall, the mayor is demanding action. But she and her city are up against a seemingly unstoppable force: fentanyl. Today, On Point: How did San Francisco fall...
San Francisco Examiner
Letter to the Editor: City College of San Francisco Trustee Board election
I applaud many of your endorsements this year, including No on Proposition O. I am perplexed, however, at your decision to provide no endorsement for the City College of San Francisco race. There are two highly qualified candidates who have the horsepower to save CCSF. Your analysis of the importance...
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
Paradise Post
Photos: SF Giants great Buster Posey sells Northern California hunting ranch for $3.9 million
Recently retired San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey has sold his 106-acre hunting ranch in Oroville for $3.9 million. The sprawling property encompasses a lake and two creeks for fishing and hunting and includes a main house, a barn, a workshop and a caretaker’s house. Posey, 35, grew up...
San Francisco Examiner
Keys Jazz Bistro – ‘a secular church' of live music – to open in North Beach
The history of jazz music and culture is steeped in intergenerational minglings, a fusion of ideas and an understanding of history. Keys Jazz Bistro in North Beach — which has its grand opening with vocalists Mary Stallings and Clairdee and the David Udolf Trio scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 10 — is steeped in all three.
Thrillist
6 Reasons to Make Mare Island Your Next Weekend Trip
Aside from the now-defunct Marine World, the city of Vallejo in Solano County isn’t usually on many San Franciscans’ radar. But there's a reason for that to change. Just a 75-minute drive northeast of SF, the hot-weather city is home to Mare Island, built in 1854 as the West Coast’s first naval base. Named after General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s white horse that swam to the island after surviving a shipwreck, the island’s naval base operated until 1993. Since then, the waterfront has transformed into The Wet Mile, which currently includes a brewery, distillery, winery, art studios, hiking, architectural gems, and of course, plenty of naval history to behold. It’s worth a day trip as it is, but this is just the beginning of large, long-term development for this peninsula that’s bordered by the Napa River. Mare Island’s waterfront will soon be home to more artisanal makers, like coffee roasters and bakers, in addition to continued promenade development like benches and lighting. Bonus: You can take the ferry from SF to visit Mare Island. Here’s everything you can do once you arrive:
sfbayview.com
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
San Francisco Examiner
Gallery: SFUSD teachers rally against Empower payroll software contract
Teachers from more than 10 San Francisco public schools protest in front of SFUSD's main office at 555 Franklin Street and blocked traffic on Franklin Street on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
marinmommies.com
Visit a Museum for Free in November
Did you know you can visit most of the Bay Area's major museums and cultural attractions for free day every month? Just about all museums have one day a month set aside as a free day. They all aren't on the same day, too, so if you plan it right you can take in several museum outings without having to pay a thing.
kalw.org
The Haunting Of The USS Hornet / The Ghosts of Port Costa / From Mortuary To Music Venue
It's Halloween and we are getting spooky! First, we’ll board an aircraft carrier in Alameda that many say is haunted. Then, we’ll visit Port Costa, a small town with a ghostly reputation. And, we’ll hear about the morbid history of The Chapel, a music venue in the Mission. And today's local music is from the San Francisco artists Aftrylyfe and T-Blood.
San Francisco Examiner
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Prescribed Burn Sends Smoke Into Bay Area
An 800-acre prescribed burn in Humboldt County sent smoke down into North Bay valleys over the weekend. The burn was happening in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, about 50 miles east of Eureka, and the highest concentrations of smoke arrived Sunday morning. [Chronicle]. 22-year-old Joshua Hall of Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
This California vintner makes premium wine in a place you might not expect
Lisa Howard is no ordinary winery owner and winemaker. For starters, the winery she and husband, Cliff, own is in Solano County — a location often overlooked by the masses when it comes to growing grapes and producing wine. “When you visit Suisun Valley you are still bound to...
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
KTVU FOX 2
These 2 cities are the best for cannabis vacations
OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The most cost-efficient destinations...
48hills.org
Opinion: Closing JFK Drive and the Great Highway was a big mistake
Editor’s note: This site doesn’t take positions on candidates and ballot measures, but we do welcome opinions. We are publishing two different perspectives on the future of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and the Great Highway, and this is one. You can see the dissenting view here.
LEGEND: Man Drives Around Tenderloin In SF Throwing Thousands In Cash!
WATCH: Man Drives Around The Tenderloin In San Francisco Throwing Thousands In Cash!
Comments / 0