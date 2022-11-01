Read full article on original website
Big Cowboys Tower Over the Texas Panhandle Keeping Watch
Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes our cowboys. All our cowboys are big, but I'm actually talking about the giant cowboys that tower over a few cities in the Texas Panhandle. Let's talk about a few of these cowboys. Tex Randall. Tex Randall has graced the skyline of...
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
KFDA
City of Portales suffers water outage, ENMU cancels classes
Update: (12 p.m.) PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Portales Police Department announced on social media that officials will set up distribution locations at Portales Fire Department Station One and the C&S parking lot for non-potable water. Community members needing non-potable water were asked to bring containers to those locations for distribution, with a limit of […]
abc7amarillo.com
Xcel Energy retires coal usage at major South Plains station
LUBBOCK, Texas — Xcel Energy made the decision of retiring the use of coal at the Tolk Power Plant in Earth, Texas. The Tolk Power plant is one of the major stations on the South Plains that was built back in the 1980’s. Now, the plant has run into some problems. “The big issue with […]
1 airman dead after Wednesday accident in Curry County
UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) The Curry County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Cannon Air Force Base airman who died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Shaun McNair, 20, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was going west on US 60/84 when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree before overturning. The […]
Fernández visits Clovis, Tucumcari on Farm Bill, veterans
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from the representative’s office, US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-New Mexico District 3 will visit Tucumcari on Wednesday as part of a two-day tour focused on the upcoming Farm Bill, as well as meeting with veterans and local officials. On Wednesday morning, as detailed in the released […]
abc7amarillo.com
Water Outage: Portales schools, ENMU closed again Friday; playoff game moved to Clovis
PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — Portales Municipal Schools and Eastern New Mexico University will be closed again Friday due to a city wide water outage. The outage was caused by a water main near Bryan Street. Crews have been working to repair it since Thursday morning. As a result...
One More Night to Support Canyon Bands Before They Head to State
I have no musical ability at all. Really. I don't. In elementary school, I had to learn to play the recorder. I feel like we all had to do that. I was ok with that. I am sure I still annoyed my family. Then when I moved here in seventh...
fox34.com
Clovis cracks down on abortion pills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Clovis wants to crack down on anyone who sends or receives abortion pills through the mail, despite abortion being legal in New Mexico. The city, however, is citing Federal Code 18 U.S.C. Section 1461-62 which states, “Federal law imposes felony criminal liability on every person who ships or receives abortion pills or abortion-related paraphernalia in interstate or foreign commerce, and all such acts are predicate offenses under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
KFDA
Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance; many frustrated with issue at-hand
Going into the chambers, the Commission heard from both sides of the abortion debate.
Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives
On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Starbucks is Opening a New Store in Hereford
Just when I didn't think Hereford had enough caffeine, boy oh boy, it looks like they are going to be plenty caffeinated. A few weeks ago, I found out that Scooter's Coffee was moving into my hometown in the area of the old Long John Silver's Building (RIP). This will be a great thing. However, I just found out that a new Starbucks is moving into the Beef Capital of the World.
98.7 The Bomb
