Noah Farland ended his Andover High golf career in style on Tuesday, taking third in the absolutely loaded Division 1 State Golf Championships with a two-over par round of 74. “I did pretty well. I had a little slow start and turned it on, on the back 9,” said Farland. “Rennie played really tough today. The greens were really fast and they tucked some pins today, making it really difficult.”

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO