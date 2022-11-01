ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover High Roundup: Farland takes third at Division 1 Golf Championship

Noah Farland ended his Andover High golf career in style on Tuesday, taking third in the absolutely loaded Division 1 State Golf Championships with a two-over par round of 74. “I did pretty well. I had a little slow start and turned it on, on the back 9,” said Farland. “Rennie played really tough today. The greens were really fast and they tucked some pins today, making it really difficult.”
Down by 14, Warriors erupt, roll over Tewksbury to move to 8-0

TEWKSBURY — The opening blow wasn’t glancing. It was lethal and it connected squarely on Andover’s proverbial chin. The Warriors never even blinked. They just kept coming. Tewksbury stormed to a 14-0 lead then watched unflappable Andover rip off the next 42 to close out the perfect...
