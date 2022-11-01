ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 9 game: Joe Burrow keeps throwing TDs, Josh Allen tightens up, Marcus Mariota becoming elite?

The 2022 NFL season continues to surge forward, and we now enter the Week 9 slate with a plethora of teams on bye. With fewer games and countless injuries, finding betting value on individual matchups can be difficult. But fear not because the prop market always has fun and potentially lucrative options, as we'll highlight with our favorite BetMGM player props, over/unders, and assorted team prop bets from the Week 9 slate.
MINNESOTA STATE
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 9 Ravens-Saints Showdown tournaments

For the second-straight week, the Ravens have another primetime road contest as they head down to Big Easy to play the Saints at Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites, and the total is set at O/U 47.5 points, according to BetMGM. Baltimore could be missing a couple of crucial playmakers on offense (Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews) for this matchup, but that should not deter DFS players from stacking their DraftKings Showdown lineup with Lamar Jackson, Devin Duvernay, Isaiah Likely, etc.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 10: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deon Jackson, Joshua Palmer & Isaiah Likely

Halloween may be over, but the spookiest time of the year is just around the corner in the NFL: the dreaded byepocalypse. With six teams on bye in Week 9 — and a whopping 22 byes between now and the fantasy football playoffs — owners in season-long leagues will be scrambling to find enough depth to start consistently strong teams. Our Week 10 waiver wire watchlist will help you navigate this unfriendly territory and pinpoint widely available free agents, such as Deon Jackson, Josh Palmer, and Isaiah Likely, who could come become hot pickups.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9

The Eagles haven't lost through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They will look to continue their undefeated streak on the road in Week 9. Philadelphia is traveling to Houston on the short week to play against the Texans. It will be the sixth time in franchise history that these two teams have met; the Eagles have yet to lose against the Texans, with a perfect 5-0 record.
HOUSTON, TX
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Allen Lazard impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

With Sunday's kickoff quickly approaching, fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 9 injury report and making their last start 'em, sit 'em decisions at key positions. This week, Darren Waller and Allen Lazard are some of the notable pass catchers listed as "questionable" who could have a big effect on lineup calls.
Who is Hendon Hooker? Meet Tennessee's QB1 and Heisman Trophy front-runner

The College Football Playoff conversation this year includes many of the usual suspects, but one team stands out: Tennessee. Less than two years after Josh Heupel took over a broken program that was staring at NCAA violations and coming off a stretch of seven losing seasons in 11 years, the Vols have arguably the nation's most prolific offense led by an unexpected star.
KNOXVILLE, TN

