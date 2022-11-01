ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wesb.com

Lockdown at Gowanda Central School

A false alarm led to a lockdown at Gowanda Central School Tuesday morning. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out at 9:09 AM for an unspecified threat and cleared the school with the help of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Gowanda Police, North Collins Police, the New York State Police, and other emergency personnel.
GOWANDA, NY
YourErie

Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

LECOM Opens New School of Podiatric Medicine

The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) has announced a new School of Podiatric Medicine. It'll be the 11th in the country. The four-year program will be located on their main campus in Erie. And offer a unique curricular collaboration with LECOM's College of Medicine. Podiatrists are key healthcare team members in helping remain active and healthy.
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman indicted on murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Vietnam Reflections Features Titusville High School Graduate

Dale Henderson was attending Clarion State College when he got the call to serve. He went right into the Air Force and arrived in Vietnam in 1969. Henderson told Erie News Now, "Vietnam was an interruption in life and anyone who was there and said they were not afraid, is not telling the truth."
TITUSVILLE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Celebration of Life Benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey

OLEAN - In a blink of an eye, the lives of three adults and their family members were changed forever. Members from the community and the adults’ families are hosting and organizing a celebration of life benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Village Green Pub, 311 North Union Street, Olean from noon-5:00pm. The three adults were in a horrific crash that happened in Portville on September 3.
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries In Jamestown Have Been Shut Down

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two illegal marijuana dispensaries in the City of Jamestown have been shut down. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced the news on Friday. The dispensaries, located at 214 Fairmount Avenue and 29 North Main Street, did not receive licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Thursday for his involvement in a fatal assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On May 15, 2021, Troy Holman and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Mikel Ayala, assaulted 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez outside a home on Ashley Street. During the assault, Ayala stabbed the victim. […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Sheriff K-9 Rescues Two Missing Girls In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two youths were rescued by a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 on Wednesday night after they became lost in the woods. Just before 6:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies who responded to the area of Johnson Road in the Town of Ripley to help locate two missing girls, ages 7 and 16.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Salamanca woman arrested for DWI

On October 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Arlena T. Jimerson, 26 of Salamanca, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 31, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Jimerson on state route 417 in the city of Salamanca for traffic infractions. While interviewing Jimerson, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Jimerson was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .11 % was recorded.
SALAMANCA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
BUFFALO, NY

