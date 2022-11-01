Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two juveniles accused of breaking into Jamestown High School
In a message on the Jamestown Public Schools website, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced two juveniles are accused of breaking into Jamestown High School.
wesb.com
Lockdown at Gowanda Central School
A false alarm led to a lockdown at Gowanda Central School Tuesday morning. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out at 9:09 AM for an unspecified threat and cleared the school with the help of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Gowanda Police, North Collins Police, the New York State Police, and other emergency personnel.
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
erienewsnow.com
LECOM Opens New School of Podiatric Medicine
The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) has announced a new School of Podiatric Medicine. It'll be the 11th in the country. The four-year program will be located on their main campus in Erie. And offer a unique curricular collaboration with LECOM's College of Medicine. Podiatrists are key healthcare team members in helping remain active and healthy.
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
Buffalo police investigating stabbing on Cambridge Avenue
The stabbing occurred around 1:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, it was a domestic incident in which a boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend.
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
Buffalo woman indicted on murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
erienewsnow.com
Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Objects Thrown at Vehicles from Overpasses in Erie County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous incidents throughout Erie County where objects such as bricks and bags of rocks were being thrown from overpasses at vehicles, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Several vehicles were damaged, troopers said. One incident happened Monday at 3:30 a.m. There were also four separate incidents...
erienewsnow.com
Vietnam Reflections Features Titusville High School Graduate
Dale Henderson was attending Clarion State College when he got the call to serve. He went right into the Air Force and arrived in Vietnam in 1969. Henderson told Erie News Now, "Vietnam was an interruption in life and anyone who was there and said they were not afraid, is not telling the truth."
Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
Celebration of Life Benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey
OLEAN - In a blink of an eye, the lives of three adults and their family members were changed forever. Members from the community and the adults’ families are hosting and organizing a celebration of life benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Village Green Pub, 311 North Union Street, Olean from noon-5:00pm. The three adults were in a horrific crash that happened in Portville on September 3.
erienewsnow.com
Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries In Jamestown Have Been Shut Down
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two illegal marijuana dispensaries in the City of Jamestown have been shut down. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced the news on Friday. The dispensaries, located at 214 Fairmount Avenue and 29 North Main Street, did not receive licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.
Man found in possession of stolen gun and body armor after arrest by OP police
Officers responded to Webster Road for the report of a man with a gun wearing body armor. Police took him into custody at gunpoint.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Thursday for his involvement in a fatal assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On May 15, 2021, Troy Holman and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Mikel Ayala, assaulted 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez outside a home on Ashley Street. During the assault, Ayala stabbed the victim. […]
erienewsnow.com
Sheriff K-9 Rescues Two Missing Girls In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two youths were rescued by a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 on Wednesday night after they became lost in the woods. Just before 6:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies who responded to the area of Johnson Road in the Town of Ripley to help locate two missing girls, ages 7 and 16.
nyspnews.com
Salamanca woman arrested for DWI
On October 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Arlena T. Jimerson, 26 of Salamanca, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 31, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Jimerson on state route 417 in the city of Salamanca for traffic infractions. While interviewing Jimerson, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Jimerson was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .11 % was recorded.
erienewsnow.com
Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
erienewsnow.com
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
Comments / 0