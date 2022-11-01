ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
ng-sportingnews.com

Cam Akers' falling out with Rams, explained: Shedding light on RB's absence from team, possible return

It has been a tumultuous season for Rams running back Cam Akers. In his first campaign since tearing his Achilles in 2021, Akers had a falling out with Los Angeles midway through October, and it appeared that he had played his final snap with the Rams, based on reports. Akers hasn't played in any of the team's games since Week 5, missing games against the Panthers and the 49ers.
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy