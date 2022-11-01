Read full article on original website
Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
What channel is Dolphins vs. Bears on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game
The Dolphins and Bears clash in Week 9 with their seasons moving in opposite directions. Miami has won two games in a row to get back on track, while Chicago got blown out by Dallas last Sunday less than a week after demolishing the Patriots in New England. For Miami,...
Is Mark Andrews playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football
Mark Andrews is a top-tier fantasy tight ends, but he's been dealing with multiple injuries over the past few weeks and is listed as "doubtful" for Week 9's Monday night game in New Orleans. That opens the door for sleeper Isaiah Likely to go right from waiver wires to starting lineups.
Sauce Gardner picks off Josh Allen as New York Jets take lead over the Bills
The No. 4 overall pick of the New York Jets back in April, cornerback Sauce Gardner already looks like an
Why Alabama, Cameron Latu retained possession on second-quarter fumble against LSU
LSU thought it had forced a momentum-swinging turnover. Tigers safety Sage Ryan stripped Alabama tight end Cameron Latu of the ball, and appeared to recover it. However, the officials ruled that because Latu touched the ball when he was out of bounds, the ball was ruled dead and could not be recovered by the defense.
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
FanDuel Picks Week 9: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Even though we have six teams on a bye for Week 9, NFL DFS players still have an abundance of talented players to choose from on the main slate. Our Week 9 FanDuel lineup is centered around a contrarian Seahawks stack that works better for tournaments than cash games and features a couple of dependable RBs and high-volume pass-catchers.
Cam Akers' falling out with Rams, explained: Shedding light on RB's absence from team, possible return
It has been a tumultuous season for Rams running back Cam Akers. In his first campaign since tearing his Achilles in 2021, Akers had a falling out with Los Angeles midway through October, and it appeared that he had played his final snap with the Rams, based on reports. Akers hasn't played in any of the team's games since Week 5, missing games against the Panthers and the 49ers.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
