The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
New Sion interaction has him bouncing around like a pinball in League of Legends
Syndra got a mid-scope update with League of Legends Patch 12.19, and the community received it with open arms since it brought the champion back to relevance again after she started to fall behind the rest of the pack. But with new changes, there are, of course, new bugs. Vandril,...
Say goodbye to Dragonlands because TFT Patch 12.22 is officially the last dragon-themed update
All good things eventually have to come to an end. The Dragonlands set, which had a good run in Teamfight Tactics, is, unfortunately, leaving the small battle arena to make room for the new set, Monsters Attack!. Patch 12.22 is the last patch of the Dragonlands set, according to TFT...
Riot finally letting League players hide their names in ranked lobbies—but not everyone is happy
Preseason is coming on Nov. 16, and with it, we’ll once again see our favorite game change colors, leaving us lost unless we adapt and survive. One of the latest changes that has been teased for weeks now allows League of Legends players to hide their names in ranked lobbies.
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Riot admits that localization teams censor League LGBTQ+ content in certain countries
Riot Games has admitted that localization teams controversially censored League of Legends in some countries. League of Legends is having a big weekend thanks to the 2022 World Championship. The top League of Legends teams from all over the world competed to get to this point, making it a worldwide phenomenon. But Riot Games has stated that there will be some changes in the game’s wording in certain countries revolving around the game’s LGBTQ+ characters.
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
K’Sante, League’s newest champion, is now available to play
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is now available to play on League of Legends’ servers. K’Sante is the 162nd champion to be released in League and the fifth of 2022. K’Sante is a frontline-focused, bruiser champion that is mainly meant to be played in the top lane. As a fighter with the potential to be a damage-soaking tank, K’Sante is an intimidating and versatile pick in any team composition. His ultimate ability, All Out, makes for a strong displacement tool that teams looking for a bit of extra engagement power should most definitely take advantage of.
Riot finally making changes to international League tournaments—but it’s not exactly what players wanted
Over the past few years, fans of professional League of Legends have clamored for format changes for the two major international tournament of the competitive year, the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship. For those who have joined the crowd of restless fans, it’s time to celebrate. At a...
Why Deft vs. Faker makes for the most intriguing Worlds finals matchup in League history
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in five years, Faker is back in the League of Legends Worlds...
The rookie stands tall: Proper earns the MVP award for 2022 Overwatch League season
For this Overwatch League player, winning one award in his first year of playing on the main stage was just not enough. At the culmination of the 2022 Overwatch League season, where locating a definitive “best player” proved incredibly difficult for months, a new MVP was finally crowned. Among nearly ten decorated candidates, Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun emerged as the recipient of the 2022 MVP award, merely days after being awarded the “damage role star” and “rookie of the year” awards—a feat that has never been accomplished by an OWL MVP previously.
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major
With everything on the line, GamerLegion and Cloud9 faced off in round five of the Challengers Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major today. A close series was eventually decided by one of the most unreal highlights in Major history. The two teams entered their match on completely opposite courses....
Preorders open for 2023 Apex Legends cookbook promising recipes and lore
Apex Legends and its developers at Respawn Entertainment have a habit of coming up with innovative ways to deliver the lore of the Apex Games to players. From teasers players can find while playing a match to animated comics and print books, there’s a lot to learn about the Outlands and its inhabitants for a game that’s technically without any sort of campaign or story mode.
ARAM overhaul: Assassin champions getting new lease of life in League’s preseason
ARAM is a League of Legends game mode that’s strictly reserved for having fun. Although it is primarily a fun game mode, this long-standing League mode definitely needs balancing from time to time to avoid overpowered picks dominating the Howling Abyss. On Nov. 4, Riot shared a list of changes heading to the preseason on Nov. 16.
Riot finally fixes the bug that cost G2 a game at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. League of Legends is no stranger to bugs. In fact, the game is so infested with...
Team Liquid will re-sign support CoreJJ for 2023 LCS season, according to report
Team Liquid will re-sign its longtime starting League of Legends support player CoreJJ, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger. CoreJJ has been the starting support for Liquid since the 2019 season. During his time with the team, Liquid have won two LCS...
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage
Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
