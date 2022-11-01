K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is now available to play on League of Legends’ servers. K’Sante is the 162nd champion to be released in League and the fifth of 2022. K’Sante is a frontline-focused, bruiser champion that is mainly meant to be played in the top lane. As a fighter with the potential to be a damage-soaking tank, K’Sante is an intimidating and versatile pick in any team composition. His ultimate ability, All Out, makes for a strong displacement tool that teams looking for a bit of extra engagement power should most definitely take advantage of.

2 DAYS AGO