Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 9-15, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for the period of Oct. 9-15, 2022. Controlled substance offense: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), sale/manufacture of a controlled substance, sale/manufacture of marijuana, possession/concealment of drug paraphernalia/equipment, weapons offense (not further specified), “all other reportable offenses”, all traffic (offenses) except DWI at U.S. Highway 17 South and West Barr Road, Chocowinity, at 12:01 a.m.
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCCC scholarship recipients announced
The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is open for the Spring 2023 semester. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections October 16-22, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from October 16-2, 2022. Chocowinity Elementary School, 606 Gray Rd., Chocowinity, grade A, final score 100. El Gallito, 840 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 95. No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1308 John Small Ave., Washington, grade A, final...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Down East Seniors Club
The Down East Seniors Club held their November 2 meeting at the Blind. Center of NC in Washington. Vice President Pat Griffin led the. meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and. the group pledged allegiance to the flag. Charles Smith gave the. opening...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County United Way issues November Volunteer Challenge
WASHINGTON, NC – Beaufort County United Way’s November Volunteer Challenge focus is on our Veterans and armed forces. The goal of this monthly initiative is to connect community members with opportunities to volunteer that are easy, meaningful, and impactful. The project concept for the November Volunteer Challenge was...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Noon Rotary
The Washington Noon Rotary Club welcomed guest speaker Bo Brooks (L) to the club’s October 31 weekly noon luncheon meeting at the King Chicken Banquet Hall. Brooks, owner of Pirate Waters Outfitter, captivated the club’s attention by unleashing a barrage of homespun humor as he shared several stories concerning how his business was established.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Town offers reward to catch tree vandal
WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
thewashingtondailynews.com
ECU Health names Andy Zukowski as next chief financial officer
Current CFO David Hughes to retire Dec. 30 after 25 years. Greenville, N.C. – After an extensive search and interview process with stakeholders across the organization, ECU Health is pleased to announce and welcome Andrew (Andy) Zukowski, MBA, as the health system’s new chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 28.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Seahawks, Panthers part of 1A playoffs, Pack’s season is over
Northside and Southside will continue their season in the 1A football state playoffs while Washington High School’s season is over. However, because of a Halloween trick or treat, depending on your perspective, the Panthers will be the only team playing Friday. Southside (7-3) is the sixth seed while Rocky...
thewashingtondailynews.com
ECUHealth “at capacity” with pediatric RSV cases
A rising number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases has ECUHealth in Greenville working at capacity in the pediatric department. It has been that way for the most of the last two months. William Dalzell, Division Chief for Pediatric Infectious Disease with ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and Associate Medical...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Marriages October 16-22, 2022
The following people were married in Beaufort County from October 16-22, 2022. Ashley Renae Taylor Furman and Christopher Charles Gomez. Jessica Mayo Turner Bridgeman and Willie Danielle Jennette.
thewashingtondailynews.com
County teams run at state meet, Volleyball and tennis season ends
Washington’s girls and both Northside teams will compete in the state cross country meet at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville Saturday. The Pam Pack girls finished fourth in the 2A East Regional last weekend behind freshman Lydia Smith’s eighth place finish. She covered the 5K course in 22:18. Junior Hailey Broadwell was 19th in 23:36, sophomore Jessica Conner finished 20th in 23:42 and sophomore Reagan Fisher was 23rd in 24:00. Sophomore Sary Acosta and freshman Jasmine Figueroa also competed.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hyde County Schools receives construction grant
Swan Quarter, NC – On Sept.21, NC Department of Public Instruction released that $300 million dollars would be awarded in the coming year to nine school districts for the Needs Based School Construction grants. $8.3 million was awarded to Hyde County Schools. The Needs Based Public School Capital Fund...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Broadband internet access expanding in Beaufort County
Starting this fall, about 1,070 homes and businesses in Beaufort County will have access to broadband high speed internet access thanks to a partnership between county government and BrightSpeed. The pair submitted an application to the GREAT (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology) grant program which is given through...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Jacksonville armed meth trafficker sentenced in federal court
RALEIGH, N.C. –– Justin Tyshawn Pickett, 30, of Jacksonville was sentenced on November 1, 2022, to 180 months in prison and 60 months supervised release for trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. On April 12, 2022, Pickett pleaded guilty to the charges.
Comments / 0