Riot finally fixes the bug that cost G2 a game at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. League of Legends is no stranger to bugs. In fact, the game is so infested with...
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2
If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
How to manually save in Harvestella
In the newest slice-of-life game Harvestella, players will live out a life on a farm growing crops and experiencing a unique RPG adventure. The game offers a variety of activities like fishing, cooking, fighting, and more, with so much to do in a day. After completing a long day of hard work, many players are curious about if they can manually save their games.
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
Best launchers in Modern Warfare 2
While many people like holding pistols as their sidearm of choice in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of other players who like to keep their options loud and explosive. The launcher class isn’t too plentiful, but it still contains some of the most deadly weapons in...
How to fix the ‘Cannot queue for matchmaking at this time’ error in Dota 2
Dota 2 servers aren’t made of steel and they can go down on rare occasions, especially when the player count surges to new highs. When new and returning players flood into the servers after a major content release, the servers may struggle to keep up with the demand, causing players to experience various errors.
Dota 2 Diretide: All options, mechanics, and rewards to go along with it
Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
Riot promises fix to VALORANT UI overhaul in Patch 5.10
VALORANT Patch 5.08 saw some significant changes to Riot’s multiplayer tactical shooter, namely in the addition of the latest controller agent, the water-bending Harbor. The most noticeable change outside of the new agent was a new menu interface and new screens for the main menu, lobby, pre-game, and end-game.
How to unlock every emblem and calling card in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 currently has a lackluster lineup of calling cards and emblems available to players. The game that launched on Oct. 28 only had a handful of selections for players to customize their showcases, with no real way to unlock additional content through challenges like in previous titles. Unless a player unlocks a Gold camo for a gun or purchases the Call of Duty Endowment package in the shop, they are limited in what they can display. But a glitch in the game allows players to access all the emblems and calling cards and equip them.
A new record will be broken in the final of Worlds 2022—no matter the outcome
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Packed with upsets, unique picks like Heimerdinger support, a series of records set, and thrilling teamfights,...
Best MTG multicolor Rare/Mythic Rare Draft cards in The Brothers’ War
Multicolor Rare and Mythic Rares will shape the Limited Draft BRO meta. In a set packed with powerful Magic: The Gathering Artifacts, eight multicolor Rare and Mythic Rare The Brothers’ War cards stood out as top picks within Limited Draft. Multicolor top Limited Draft picks can often get picked...
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
Best Lockwood Mk2 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s vast array of weaponry offers something for pretty much any player’s kind of play style of choice. There are weapons for running and gunning, camping like a true “Sentinel,” or quickscoping like a montage-maker. Weapons in the marksman rifle archetype...
Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major
With everything on the line, GamerLegion and Cloud9 faced off in round five of the Challengers Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major today. A close series was eventually decided by one of the most unreal highlights in Major history. The two teams entered their match on completely opposite courses....
Why Deft vs. Faker makes for the most intriguing Worlds finals matchup in League history
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in five years, Faker is back in the League of Legends Worlds...
Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year
Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know. As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between...
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
