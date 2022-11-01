ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Southlake Style

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Grapevine is more than a full-service community-based hospital. This award-winning medical facility is home to Grapevine’s Level III NICU that is capable of caring for seriously ill newborns. With advanced medical technology handled by a highly-experienced medical staff, Baylor Scott & White — Grapevine can treat a wide range of health issues including orthopedic conditions, cardiovascular disease, cancer and general surgery. Its nursing team was recognized with the prestigious Magnet® designation three times, maintaining the gold standard of excellence that less than 10% of hospitals receive nationally. Plus thanks to its 24/7 Emergency Department, Baylor Scott & White — Grapevine can help no matter what time of the day it is.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop

In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
DALLAS, TX
libertywingspan.com

Proposed rezoning for 2023-2024 school year discussed Thursday

With several Frisco ISD schools reaching maximum capacity across the city, the district will meet Thursday at 5:30 pm at the FISD Administrative Building to hear public feedback on recent zoning propositions as the district continues mapping out attendance zones for the 2023-2024 school year. These proposals seek to prepare...
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local developer Scott Tarwater dies

L. “Scott” Tarwater, a local developer in the hospitality industry, passed away on October 24 at the age of 74. Tarwater spent much of his life in Grapevine, and the last nine years in Flower Mound, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Donna, recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They had two children together, Renee Hidlebrand and Reece Tarwater.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Local Profile

$16 Million Donated To Grand Prairie ISD

MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Jeff Bezos, donated $16 million to Grand Prarie ISD. GPISD is the first school district in Texas to be given a donation from Scott. On November 3, GPISD announced on Facebook that they recently found out about the large donation. Scott is...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
SMU Daily Campus

Power Outage Cancels Classes, Sends Athletes off Campus for Practice.

A mass power outage at Southern Methodist University’s main Dallas campus disrupted student activities Tuesday leading to temporary cancellation of classes and disruptions in dining operations and athletic meetings. An arc from an ONCOR autotransformer in one of its major switching transmission stations in the area caused the widespread...
DALLAS, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day

As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport

At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS19

Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student

TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
TROUP, TX
K12@Dallas

Meet Cadet Colonel Damari Amaya, highest-ranking cadet in Dallas ISD’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps

Named to the position of cadet colonel in late September, Damari is the only female from Spruce known to have held this title. Prior to her promotion, she was battalion commander at Spruce, a post she still holds in addition to commanding the overall brigade. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, she will be leading the cadets during the Dallas parade’s Flag Ceremony.
Local Profile

Magnolia Realty To Open New Offices In North Texas

Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is set to open two new offices in North Texas. Locations in Grapevine and Granbury will be available for all home buying and selling needs. The Gaines power couple is best known for the five-season HGTV renovation show “Fixer Upper” which has...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

