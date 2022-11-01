Read full article on original website
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
Southlake Style
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Grapevine is more than a full-service community-based hospital. This award-winning medical facility is home to Grapevine’s Level III NICU that is capable of caring for seriously ill newborns. With advanced medical technology handled by a highly-experienced medical staff, Baylor Scott & White — Grapevine can treat a wide range of health issues including orthopedic conditions, cardiovascular disease, cancer and general surgery. Its nursing team was recognized with the prestigious Magnet® designation three times, maintaining the gold standard of excellence that less than 10% of hospitals receive nationally. Plus thanks to its 24/7 Emergency Department, Baylor Scott & White — Grapevine can help no matter what time of the day it is.
dmagazine.com
DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop
In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
libertywingspan.com
Proposed rezoning for 2023-2024 school year discussed Thursday
With several Frisco ISD schools reaching maximum capacity across the city, the district will meet Thursday at 5:30 pm at the FISD Administrative Building to hear public feedback on recent zoning propositions as the district continues mapping out attendance zones for the 2023-2024 school year. These proposals seek to prepare...
Local developer Scott Tarwater dies
L. “Scott” Tarwater, a local developer in the hospitality industry, passed away on October 24 at the age of 74. Tarwater spent much of his life in Grapevine, and the last nine years in Flower Mound, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Donna, recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They had two children together, Renee Hidlebrand and Reece Tarwater.
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
$16 Million Donated To Grand Prairie ISD
MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Jeff Bezos, donated $16 million to Grand Prarie ISD. GPISD is the first school district in Texas to be given a donation from Scott. On November 3, GPISD announced on Facebook that they recently found out about the large donation. Scott is...
fox4news.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
Home sales in north Texas drop to 2008 levels
Home sales in north Texas have fallen so far recently, the percentage of homes sold in the last month here has dropped more than we saw during the great recession of 2008.
SMU Daily Campus
Power Outage Cancels Classes, Sends Athletes off Campus for Practice.
A mass power outage at Southern Methodist University’s main Dallas campus disrupted student activities Tuesday leading to temporary cancellation of classes and disruptions in dining operations and athletic meetings. An arc from an ONCOR autotransformer in one of its major switching transmission stations in the area caused the widespread...
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day
As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
dmagazine.com
The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport
At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student
TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
K12@Dallas
Meet Cadet Colonel Damari Amaya, highest-ranking cadet in Dallas ISD’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps
Named to the position of cadet colonel in late September, Damari is the only female from Spruce known to have held this title. Prior to her promotion, she was battalion commander at Spruce, a post she still holds in addition to commanding the overall brigade. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, she will be leading the cadets during the Dallas parade’s Flag Ceremony.
Magnolia Realty To Open New Offices In North Texas
Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is set to open two new offices in North Texas. Locations in Grapevine and Granbury will be available for all home buying and selling needs. The Gaines power couple is best known for the five-season HGTV renovation show “Fixer Upper” which has...
Kids hit by car in school zone near Fort Worth elementary school
We’re learning that a child is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by an SUV this morning near Comanche Springs Elementary in Fort Worth.
