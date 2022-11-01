Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter begins advertising a paid verification plan for $8 per month
Twitter is advertising a new feature as part of its paid service: receiving a blue check mark noting account verification. Despite the name, Twitter has not specified requirements to verify identity.
crypto-academy.org
Over 3,000 Employees Fired By Elon Musk
Twitter said today that it has let go of 50% of its workforce, adding that this “won’t change the quality of content moderation of the social media network.”. After billionaire Elon Musk took over the company, Twitter’s director of security and integrity, Joel Roth, claimed that 15% of staff in his division, which is in charge of preventing the spread of false information and harmful content, were let go in order to appease users and advertisers.
crypto-academy.org
Musk Putting Twitter’s Cryptocurrency Aspirations on Hold Dampened the Price of DOGE
As rumors claimed Elon Musk would put the social media platform’s cryptocurrency plans on hold, the Twitter agreement of Dogecoin (DOGE) rise encountered a roadblock overnight. As Platformr revealed, Twitter appears to be planning to fire employees this week, so these preparations seem to be on hold. Elon Musk’s...
crypto-academy.org
DOGE Down By 10% After Reported Twitter Halt On Crypto Wallet
As part of ongoing reforms initiated last week by Elon Musk, Twitter has put an end to its intentions to develop a cryptocurrency wallet. Following the announcement, Dogecoin (DOGE) just saw around a 10% decline. The price of the well-known meme currency has regularly responded to Musk’s actions and statements.
crypto-academy.org
Instagram To Implement In-App NFT Minting and Trading Tools Purchases
Meta’s Instagram will soon implement in-app NFT minting and trading tools purchases. The new minting and trading tools will be first available to a select group of creators before being made available to a larger public, according to Stephane Kasriel, Head of Commerce and Fintech at Meta. “A small...
crypto-academy.org
Opera Web 3.0 Launches a New NFT Analytics Tool
Web 3.0 browser Opera recently launched an NFT analytics tool to help people easily search and evaluate NFT-related projects. Opera’s new tool DegenKnows aims to make NFT exploration easier by providing various tools both on-chain and off-chain. This tool aims to provide more insights regarding NFT projects. Some of...
crypto-academy.org
Changpeng Zhao Changes His Stance on CBDCs
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has recently stated that CBDCs are not a threat to the crypto industry and could lead to blockchain adoption. In a recent conference at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Changpeng Zhao said that CBDCs are not necessarily a negative addition to the crypto industry, suggesting that there is space for CBDCs as well. Instead, CZ implied that CBDCs would be a “healthy” competition to cryptocurrencies.
crypto-academy.org
Terra’s Do Kwon Reported To Be In Europe
Do Kwon, the co-founder of the well-known cryptocurrency Terra is reported to be in Europe currently. After a number of alleged accusations towards him and getting no response, Do Kwon finally revealed to his Twitter that he will organize a conference soon to talk about the latest reports and his whereabouts.
crypto-academy.org
DappRadar Shows that NFT Demand Still High Despite Lower Trading Volumes
While NFT trading volumes have declined over the months, DappRadar shows that interest in NFTs is still high. Overall in October, NFT trading volume declined. Nevertheless, DappRadar suggests that the monthly unique NFT traders have increased by 18%, suggesting increased demand. The monthly unique traders of NFTs climbed from 950,000...
crypto-academy.org
Fidelity Launches Crypto Retail Trading on Its Platform
One of the biggest American multinational financial services corporations, Fidelity, just launched crypto trading for retail traders on its platform. While they just opened the waitlist, the feature is set to go live very soon. As per their announcement, retail traders will participate in zero-commission trading which will initially only include Bitcoin and Ethereum. For your information, Fidelity boasts more than $9 trillion in assets under management (AUM). This major development opens the door to more than 40 million individual investors to begin trading BTC and ETH through Fidelity.
crypto-academy.org
Hong Kong Opens the Door For Crypto Again
On the 31st of October, regulators announced that they are working to become more open to cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Moreover, they stated that they want to make Hong Kong a crypto hub as it once was. These statements make Hong Kong one of the most ambitious cities when it comes to virtual assets. To add to this, the government made an announcement that it will start consulting within itself to allow retail investors to invest in such assets. Nevertheless, they also let the public know they will only allow and promote investments on licensed platforms. This is a big step for Hong Kong and the crypto market as a whole. These developments are likely going to open the door for millions of investments in the crypto sector.
Comments / 0