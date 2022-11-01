Read full article on original website
Agrify Announces Successful Commercialization of Recently Launched PX10 Hydrocarbon Cannabis Extractor
BILLERICA, Mass. — Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced that its recently launched PX10 hydrocarbon cannabis extractor will soon be installed at three customer facilities, including through a new engagement with Alchemist Ventures (“Alchemist”) in Maryland.
Jetty Extracts Becomes First to Produce OCal-Certified Solventless Products
OAKLAND, Calif. — Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology, today announced that it has received OCal certification on its Solventless manufacturing process. Jetty will be the first brand to introduce OCal-certified solventless products to the California market beginning January 2023.
Treez Completes Acquisition of Swifter – to Enhance Financial Services and Digital Payments Solutions for Cannabis Industry
SAN FRANCISCO — Treez, the leading enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the unique needs of the cannabis industry. Swifter’s impressive suite of existing multi-location operating...
Dr. Dabber Announces Pre-Sale of The XS Nano Portable Vaporizer
LAS VEGAS — Dr. Dabber, the tech company manufacturing industry leading vaporizers, today announced the pre-sale of its new XS Nano eRig available today for $159.95 on drdabber.com. Limited units will be available for pre-sale on Dr. Dabber’s website, with the official launch of the pocket-size eRig taking place on November 22, 2022.
Heritage Cannabis Ships First Products to West Virginia Dispensaries
TORONTO — Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has completed its first production run in the United States and has shipped products to dispensaries in the State of West Virginia, which are now available for purchase. First products to ship include RAD distillate vapes, with RAD live resin and live rosin now in production and shipping within the coming weeks.
Ripple Launches Colorado Rebrand and New CBG Edible
Years of consumer data, focus groups, and field research underscore OG brand’s new look and product lineup. DENVER — Ripple, pioneer of fast-acting, water-soluble THC, recently unveiled its first rebrand since launching in 2016, as well as the addition of Revive, a new CBG dissolvable product. The rebrand is the culmination of an internal effort harnessing years of industry research and consumer feedback. Ripple has long held a cult following in Colorado thanks to its uniquely convenient form factor and ability to deliver reliably enjoyable experiences. The updated brand matches Ripple’s unrivaled product performance with a visual presentation of the same caliber.
Tilray Brands and Charlotte’s Web Announce Strategic Alliance in Canada
Tilray to Launch Charlotte’s Web Proprietary Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Products Across Canada in 2023. LEAMINGTON, Ontario and DENVER — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, and Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (“Charlotte’s Web”) (TSX:CWEB, OTCQX:CWBHF), the U.S. market leader in cannabidiol (“CBD”) hemp extract wellness products, have entered into a strategic alliance which includes licensing, manufacturing, quality, marketing and distribution for Charlotte’s WebTM CBD hemp extract products in Canada.
Metrc Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with New Chief Technology Officer Appointment
LAKELAND, Fla. — Metrc, the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced the appointment of Sam Peterson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to support the continued innovation of its product offerings and expansion into new markets. Peterson brings more than 25 years...
Rubicon Organics Announces Resignation of Board Member
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium cannabis, announces the resignation of Julie Lassonde as a member of the Board of Directors effective October 31, 2022.
BLAZE Announces New ‘Insights Advanced’ Product for Enterprise and MSO Cannabis Retail Customers
‘Insights Advanced’ greatly enhances data access and visibility, allowing operators to better track their own—and their competitors’—buying and selling power. LOS ANGELES — BLAZE®, the industry-leading cannabis software suite and point-of-sale (POS) platform for Cannabis Retailers, today announced the launch of its Insights Advanced product for Enterprise and MSO cannabis retail customers. BLAZE Insights remains available for all clients to use, while the Insights Advanced option now allows large operators a more nuanced ability to track, evaluate and compare their performance among their outlets and competitors on a daily—or hourly—basis.
Stash House, MO Launches 1906 Drops in Missouri Market
TULSA, Okla. — These award-winning, discreet swallowable drops will launch during the first week of November and will be available for Missouri cannabis patients statewide. Missouri will be the 9th market for the high-demand 1906 cannabis product. Shane Finn, COO of Stash House, had this to share: “We’re excited...
CTrust First to Introduce Business Credit Score for Cannabis Investing and Lending
DALLAS — After almost a decade of research and development, CTrust introduces the first of its kind cannabis business credit score – Cannabis Trust Score (CTS) – providing a sophisticated, comprehensive and tested formula to assess investment risk and manage exposure in the fast-maturing industry. CTrust’s Evaluation,...
Pineapple Consolidated Raises Minimum Wage for Budtenders and Launches Employee Development Plan
LOS ANGELES — Pineapple Consolidated Inc. dba Pineapple Express (the “Company” or “PCI”), an emerging Los Angeles retailer and leader in the cannabis industry, is affirming its ongoing commitment to its work force by rolling out a comprehensive industry-leading compensation and career development plan. As...
Verano Launches BITS, Company’s New Low-Dose, High-Function Edibles
BITS are the everyday cannabis consumable, containing a gentle blend of low-dose cannabinoid ratios and adaptogens so that consumers can do more with less. BITS™ offer a unique brand platform hinging on 5mg of THC, complemented by additional cannabinoids including CBD, CBG and CBN, and functional adaptogens in five delicious flavor varieties.
TREES Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Green Man Cannabis Dispensary; Continuing Its Colorado Retail Expansion
DENVER — TREES Corporation (OTCQB: CANN) (“TREES” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire GMC LLC d/b/a Green Man Cannabis Dispensary, located in Denver. This purchase continues the rapid and targeted expansion of TREES’ dispensary footprint to 8 stores in 2 states.
Stirling CBD Launches CBD Energy Gummies and CBD Immunity Gummies
CARY, N.C. — Stirling CBD announces the release of two products: CBD Energy Gummies and CBD Immunity Gummies. The Energy Gummies and Immunity Gummies use a full spectrum CBD with high cannabidiol acid (CBDA) and cannabigerol acid (CBGA) content. CBDA and CBGA may help support the body’s natural ability to fight off pathogens and increase energy levels.
TSUMo Snacks Launches Limited-edition Lineup of THC-infused Holiday-flavored Chips
Cannabis Snack Chip Brand Brings High Flavor to Edibles With New Offerings Specially Curated to Elevate Traditional Seasonal Gatherings. OAKLAND, Calif. — Hot on the heels of the recent launch of an ongoing partnership with legendary entertainment icon Snoop Dogg, TSUMo Snacks, the California-based salty and savory cannabis edibles brand, is giving “danks” this holiday season with the launch of two new limited-edition holiday flavors—Turkey Dinner Popped Potato Chips and Cinnamon Sugar Churro Crispy Tortilla Chips. Available in California dispensaries, these perfectly shareable 100mg bags bring a whole new meaning to the “holidaze” with cannabis-infused delights.
Item 9 Labs Surpasses 30 Podium Placements With 2022 Fall Errl Cup Wins
PHOENIX — Item 9 Labs—the award-winning, premium cannabis brand from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB)—has officially earned more than 30 podium finishes at Arizona marijuana competitions for product excellence across their high-quality cannabis flower, pre-roll, concentrate and vape products. Most recently, the trusted cannabis brand won two second-place awards and two third-place awards at the Fall Errl Cup, held October 22-23, 2022 in Mesa, Ariz.:
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Scranton Dispensary in Pennsylvania through its Subsidiary, Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions (video)
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link above. New Store, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City, Located in Economic Hub of Activity and Features. New Store Layout, Displays, Accessories and Wide Selection of Medical Marijuana Products. BOCA RATON, Fla. — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi”...
