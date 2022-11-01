ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WJFW-TV

Lakeland's T-bird bridge settles into its new home

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - For decades, people driving to Minocqua on highway 51 would travel under a bridge that read "T-BIRD COUNTRY" - a nod to the local high school's mascot. That bridge was taken down in 2016 and after long years, the longtime symbol for the Lakeland area is finally in its new resting place.
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

Merrill proposes cutting two public safety positions

MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW) - The city of Merrill is proposing cutting two public safety positions that will soon be vacant from retirements. On November first the Committee of the Whole drafted a proposal to keep a police department and fire department position vacant. They are proposing eliminating an administrative Battalion...
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

Cases of avian influenza confirmed in Marathon and Waukesha Co.

MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified cases in Marathon and Waukesha Counties of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. There have been 18 counties...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Local high school drama department heads to state

TOMAHAWK - For the seventh consecutive year, Tomahawk High School's Drama department is heading to state. The team took their one act play to Oconto Falls on Thursday for sectionals before punching their ticket for another state appearance. Their production this year is based around the theme of waiting. It is titled “Wait, Wait, Bo Bait.”
TOMAHAWK, WI
WJFW-TV

Man found guilty of first-degree murder from 1984

WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that a Port Edwards man was found guilty of murder in 1984. John A. Sarver, 59, was found guilty of first-degree intentional murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. On Nov. 26, 1984, Sarver entered Roberts' home in Saratoga,...
PORT EDWARDS, WI

