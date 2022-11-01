Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Lakeland's T-bird bridge settles into its new home
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - For decades, people driving to Minocqua on highway 51 would travel under a bridge that read "T-BIRD COUNTRY" - a nod to the local high school's mascot. That bridge was taken down in 2016 and after long years, the longtime symbol for the Lakeland area is finally in its new resting place.
WJFW-TV
Construction project scheduled on WIS-107 in Lincoln Co. next summer
MERRILL (WJFW) - Governor Tony Evers signed a $1.1 million contract to improve WIS 107 in the town of Bradley, Merrill and Rock Falls starting in June. The project will take place between Swede Rd. and Lincoln County S throughout the three towns. The project will include replacing the culvert...
WJFW-TV
Merrill proposes cutting two public safety positions
MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW) - The city of Merrill is proposing cutting two public safety positions that will soon be vacant from retirements. On November first the Committee of the Whole drafted a proposal to keep a police department and fire department position vacant. They are proposing eliminating an administrative Battalion...
WJFW-TV
Cases of avian influenza confirmed in Marathon and Waukesha Co.
MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified cases in Marathon and Waukesha Counties of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. There have been 18 counties...
WJFW-TV
Local high school drama department heads to state
TOMAHAWK - For the seventh consecutive year, Tomahawk High School's Drama department is heading to state. The team took their one act play to Oconto Falls on Thursday for sectionals before punching their ticket for another state appearance. Their production this year is based around the theme of waiting. It is titled “Wait, Wait, Bo Bait.”
WJFW-TV
Jury finds Gogebic Co. man 'not guilty' for the 2021 shooting that killed one
MARENISCO, MI (WJFW) - A Pennsylvania man who was charged with killing one and injuring another in Gogebic Co., Mi last winter has been found not guilty in a jury trial. The shooting. Nicholas Millard, 49, faced four felony charges, including one count of homicide first-degree premeditated, one count of...
WJFW-TV
Man found guilty of first-degree murder from 1984
WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that a Port Edwards man was found guilty of murder in 1984. John A. Sarver, 59, was found guilty of first-degree intentional murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. On Nov. 26, 1984, Sarver entered Roberts' home in Saratoga,...
