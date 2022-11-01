East Bank Trail & Leeper Avenue Bridge Repairs Completed Early

November 1, 2022 — The City of South Bend Public Works Department announces that structural repairs on the East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue bridge have been completed earlier than expected. The East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue from North Shore Drive to Napoleon Street are now open to the public.

This section of the East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue have been closed since October 2021 when a vehicle hit the Leeper Avenue bridge and caused structural damage. Repairs to the bridge included the replacement of a steel column and concrete foundation, and painting all repaired areas.

The contractor originally had until the beginning of June 2023 to complete the repairs but was able to complete them sooner due to favorable weather conditions.

