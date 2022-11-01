ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
Upworthy

NICU parents dress up babies in adorable Halloween costumes to celebrate the big and small moments

One hospital is making the spooky season memorable for the families of babies in their neonatal intensive care units. In a bid to encourage NICU parents to celebrate all the special moments, both big and small, Advocate Aurora Health is urging them to get into the Halloween spirit and dress up their little ones in their very first Halloween costume. According to PEOPLE, this adorable tradition has been active for several years although it has seen some minor changes in the past couple of years due to safety regulations surrounding the pandemic.
intheknow.com

Mom thought she ordered small backpacks for her kids but received huge ones instead

This mom on TikTok ordered small backpacks for her toddlers that were as big as the kids themselves, and viewers can’t stop cracking up over the hilarious visual. A new school year means new school supplies, and when it comes to backpacks, size matters, especially when you’re barely in kindergarten. TikToker and parent Taylor Negley (@taynegley) discovered this when the backpacks she had ordered ended up being bigger than expected, and the backpack-to-child ratio very much amused viewers.
KQED

Molly Phelps: Long COVID Took My Husband

Millions of Americans are suffering through long COVID. Dr. Molly Phelps knows from experience that our health system isn’t able yet to provide the care they need. Kevin and I have always had our best conversations on long walks through our leafy suburb. Now for the past seven months, on a rare very good day, my husband can manage the gentle slope of our block before I get the car to drive him home and help him back into bed.
Us Weekly

15 of the Best Gifts for Tween Boys

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Tween boys may be one of the hardest age groups to shop for. One's tweens are the "between" period of adolescence, connecting childhood and teenage years together. Interests are changing, middle school is starting, they're learning more and […]
The List

Fall Baby Names For Those Who Love The Season

Naming babies after seasons isn't a new trend — parents name their babies Winter, Summer, and Autumn all the time ( though Spring hasn't quite caught on yet, it seems). Naming a baby after your favorite season is a great way to honor the time of year you love, and for many people, fall is that perfect time of year. Autumn is a season that represents change, mystery, comfort, and protection (per Bustle), and it's appreciated by many as the coziest and most captivating time of year. Not to mention the fresh, brisk air, the beautiful leaves transforming into coppery, golden hues, and the festive holidays. It's a beloved season for a reason.
Clayton News Daily

125 Activities To Keep Kids Busy Indoors When It’s Cold

Every winter, it's easy to mourn the carefree, warm, adventurous days of summer. With incredibly brisk weather, it's sometimes not an option to spend much time outdoors, especially with young kids whose winter gear doesn't always stay put. Oftentimes, families feel holed up indoors with cabin fever. This means parents...
reviewed.com

These are the best parenting and kids products of 2022

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Whether 2022 was the year that you became a parent for the first time, or it saw you sending your firstborn off to college, there’s no question that it was a unique time of adjusting back to (mostly) normal life for kids and parents alike.

