Fidelity Launches Crypto Retail Trading on Its Platform
One of the biggest American multinational financial services corporations, Fidelity, just launched crypto trading for retail traders on its platform. While they just opened the waitlist, the feature is set to go live very soon. As per their announcement, retail traders will participate in zero-commission trading which will initially only include Bitcoin and Ethereum. For your information, Fidelity boasts more than $9 trillion in assets under management (AUM). This major development opens the door to more than 40 million individual investors to begin trading BTC and ETH through Fidelity.
Irrespective of Decreasing Q3 Revenue, Coinbase Discloses Increased User Numbers
On November 4, Coinbase revealed the availability of the organization’s shareholder letter for Q3 of 2022. The article states that $COIN reported a net loss of $545 million for the quarter. The third quarter of Coinbase, according to the shareholder letter, was unremarkable. Nevertheless, the firm noticed a huge...
Bitgert Price Prediction 2022 And Beyond – Will BRISE Reach 1 Cent?
Bitgert (BRISE) might be the best choice if you’re seeking a cryptocurrency asset that would bring you substantial gains before the end of this year. It has been one of the coins with the highest market price increases this year. When compared to the majority of coins, Bitgert is on a bullish run, based on the charts.
DappRadar Shows that NFT Demand Still High Despite Lower Trading Volumes
While NFT trading volumes have declined over the months, DappRadar shows that interest in NFTs is still high. Overall in October, NFT trading volume declined. Nevertheless, DappRadar suggests that the monthly unique NFT traders have increased by 18%, suggesting increased demand. The monthly unique traders of NFTs climbed from 950,000...
Instagram To Implement In-App NFT Minting and Trading Tools Purchases
Meta’s Instagram will soon implement in-app NFT minting and trading tools purchases. The new minting and trading tools will be first available to a select group of creators before being made available to a larger public, according to Stephane Kasriel, Head of Commerce and Fintech at Meta. “A small...
Inquiry Into the Advantages and Disadvantages of NFTs is Launched by a UK Parliament Committee
As a first step approaching the nation’s first NFT regulation, a panel inside the UK’s House of Commons initiated an inquiry into the advantages and disadvantages of non-fungible tokens. Parliamentarians will investigate if NFT investors, particularly susceptible speculators, are put in jeopardy by the market, according to a...
Do Kwon Accused of Manipulation of Terra’s Price
South Korean prosecutors have recently accused Do Kwon, founder of Terra ecosystem, of price manipulation of Terra. Recent reports suggest that there is new evidence that directly links Do Kwon with an order to an employee to manipulate the price of Luna Classic (LUNC),. This came from the Korean Broadcasting...
