Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — The first man arrived at 7:27 a.m. Russian soldiers covered his head and marched him up the driveway toward a nondescript office building. Two minutes later, a pleading, gagged voice pierced the morning stillness. Then the merciless reply: “TALK!!! TALK f--ing mother-f--er!!!”. It was...
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.” Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office. “Your right to choose is on the ballot. Your right to vote is on the ballot. Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot,” Biden charged.
SFGate
Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
SFGate
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
Comments / 0