Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas, Missouri?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the Kansas City area and across the nation are hoping for some luck this weekend as the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.6 billion after 39 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner. This is now the largest jackpot in the history...
What are some Missouri death row inmates’ final meal requests?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s been just over a year since Julie Green, an artist known for painting final meal requests of death row inmates on ceramic plates, died at the age of 60. Green is known for their project, “The Last Supper,” currently displayed at the Bellevue...
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
KMOV
Missouri Voter Guide
U.S. Senate – Missouri. Schmitt is Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General. He was previously the state’s 46th State Treasurer, and before that, he was elected twice to represent the state’s 15th Senate District. His campaign website reads, “Now with Joe Biden in the White House and a...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
ksmu.org
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change: On November 8, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them:...
In Missouri Is It Legal To Drive With Your Dog in a Truck Bed?
When I see dogs in truck beds it scares me to death. I am sure they are all trained to stay in the truck bed, but you never know what could happen. You see it on main roads in town, country/rural roads, and sometimes even on the interstate, but in Missouri can you legally drive with a dog or poet in your truck bed? There are only six states that make it illegal to drive with a dog in the truck bed and Missouri is not one of them. According to Animal Law,
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US
#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in separate Missouri locations
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after a missing Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead in separate locations, authorities said. According to KHBS and KARK, Jane residents Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday and remain held without...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about President Biden, Governor Parson, & Sen. Hawley
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New polling has Missourians giving President Joe Biden low approval ratings. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked 991 registered voters in Missouri how they think Biden is doing as president. 62% said they disapprove of the job he is doing, while 35% approve of the job he is doing. 3% responded that they were not sure.
Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say
Legalizing recreational marijuana would have potent outcomes across the state if Missouri voters approve a constitutional amendment Nov. 8, but some cannabis advocates and small business owners say not all strains of success will be equal. On one hand, Missouri’s Amendment 3 would expunge the criminal records of people with past non-violent marijuana charges and The post Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say appeared first on Startland News.
The Most Common Missouri Fast Food Place is Not What You’d Think
If you had to guess, what do you think is the most common fast food restaurant in Missouri? Well, you're wrong. I should say you're probably wrong as the numbers show the most common place in the Show Me State to get food quickly is likely not what you'd guess.
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
stlmag.com
8 small towns to visit in Missouri
The state’s oldest town lures you in with its history and French colonial architecture, then keeps you there with its cultural amenities, from the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (featuring the Missouri dinosaur) to the rolling hills of nearby wine country. (Click here to read more about Ste. Genevieve.)
