Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas, Missouri?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the Kansas City area and across the nation are hoping for some luck this weekend as the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.6 billion after 39 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner. This is now the largest jackpot in the history...
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
Missouri Voter Guide
U.S. Senate – Missouri. Schmitt is Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General. He was previously the state’s 46th State Treasurer, and before that, he was elected twice to represent the state’s 15th Senate District. His campaign website reads, “Now with Joe Biden in the White House and a...
EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change: On November 8, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them:...
In Missouri Is It Legal To Drive With Your Dog in a Truck Bed?
When I see dogs in truck beds it scares me to death. I am sure they are all trained to stay in the truck bed, but you never know what could happen. You see it on main roads in town, country/rural roads, and sometimes even on the interstate, but in Missouri can you legally drive with a dog or poet in your truck bed? There are only six states that make it illegal to drive with a dog in the truck bed and Missouri is not one of them. According to Animal Law,
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US
#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
(Jackson County, MO) -- A Missouri county appears to be on track to create a fund to help women travel out-of-state to get an abortion. The Jackson County Legislature is looking at using one-million-dollars in federal funding to help women with transportation, lodging and childcare. They cannot use the money to pay for abortions. The effort follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe versus Wade abortion ruling earlier this year that led Missouri to ban most abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
Exclusive Polling: How Missourians feel about a rematch of 2020 presidential race
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling released Friday sheds light on how Missourians feel about a potential rematch of the 2020 Presidential Election. SurveyUSA asked Missouri adults whom they would vote for if Trump and President Joe Biden faced off again in 2024. A majority of the respondents, 52%, said they would vote for Trump. Biden received 34% of the vote, and 13% said they were undecided. Trump won Missouri in 2020 with 56.81% of the vote, while Biden had 41.42% of the vote.
Missouri Department of Conservation promotes shooting ranges ahead of deer season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - With opening weekend of firearms deer season coming up, the Missouri Department of Conservation suggests hunters to prep for the season by visiting one of their shooting ranges. MDC has five staffed shooting ranges across the state to help hunters become better marksmen. This also...
Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say
Legalizing recreational marijuana would have potent outcomes across the state if Missouri voters approve a constitutional amendment Nov. 8, but some cannabis advocates and small business owners say not all strains of success will be equal. On one hand, Missouri’s Amendment 3 would expunge the criminal records of people with past non-violent marijuana charges and The post Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say appeared first on Startland News.
The Most Common Missouri Fast Food Place is Not What You’d Think
If you had to guess, what do you think is the most common fast food restaurant in Missouri? Well, you're wrong. I should say you're probably wrong as the numbers show the most common place in the Show Me State to get food quickly is likely not what you'd guess.
8 small towns to visit in Missouri
The state’s oldest town lures you in with its history and French colonial architecture, then keeps you there with its cultural amenities, from the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (featuring the Missouri dinosaur) to the rolling hills of nearby wine country. (Click here to read more about Ste. Genevieve.)
Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
Snoop Dogg throws support behind Missouri’s Amendment 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is getting involved in Missouri politics, specifically Amendment 3. Missouri voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8, to decide whether marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older. Snoop Dogg posted an image on his Instagram...
