vanishinggeorgia.com
Package Store, Jeff Davis County
This simple structure was a landmark in my regular travels on US Highway 341 for many years, and I’m glad I stopped to photograph it one day in 2017, when it was being strangled by wisteria. As of early 2022, it is no more. Art Reagin notes that it...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Accident Witnesses Credited for Quick Lifesaving Actions
A medical evacuation helicopter arrives on-scene to carry three accident victims for treatment. Five civilians are being hailed as heroes by Toombs County Fire Chief Johnny Moser after they quickly rushed to the aid of five occupants at a vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV bursting into flames late Thursday afternoon.
douglasnow.com
Judge: Justin and Jason Anderson will be tried separately in Vann Brown death case
Justin Anderson will stand trial alone this month in the 2020 death of Vann Brown after Judge Kelly Brooks denied a motion to consolidate his trial with the State's case against his brother, Jason Anderson. Jury selection for the proceeding will begin on November 14, with the State expected to start presenting evidence the following day.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
Georgia: Taxi driver’s killing still unsolved after 24 years. Who murdered John McKinnon?
GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of this month, the murder of a Georgia taxi driver has gone unsolved in Coffee County for 24 years. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, John McKinnon, of Douglas, was shot and killed on Nov. 2, 1998. GBI officials said McKinnon, 67, left his house to go pick a passenger. […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Drugs, Firearms Arrests Made in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Oconee Drug Task Force worked together in executing a search warrant last Friday at 288 Geiger Street in Mount Vernon, taking drugs and firearms off the street. Sheriff Doug Maybin reports that officers found approximately 2 grams...
douglasnow.com
CCSO charges 53-year-old with intent to commit rape
A 53-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly entered a home without permission, then "forcibly" got on top of a woman and tried to kiss her without her consent." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, a corporal was dispatched to a residence on Sand Street on October 25 around 3:30 a.m. about an assault. Upon arrival, a witness reported that he witnessed an individual, later identified as Tyrone Hamilton of Valdosta, walk into the residence. The witness knew a woman was inside the home alone. The complainant stated that Hamilton was "known to take advantage of females," so he went inside the residence to check on the woman. When he entered the room, he found a woman crying, with Hamilton "leaning on [the victim]." He reported that when Hamilton noticed him, the suspect quickly exited the residence.
Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
wfxl.com
Willacoochee Police Chief arrested after GBI says he burglarized a home
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a southwest Georgia police chief. In a media release, the GBI says they have arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel. Williams is facing a charge of burglary following a district attorney's request for the GBI to investigate Williams.
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Gold Star Mom in GA and Her Non-Profit Trying to Prevent Veteran Suicides
RAY CITY, Ga. (WTVM) - A total of 22 veterans per day die by their own hands, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A Georgia mother has made it her life mission to never lose another veteran to suicide. Laura Busbin’s son, Jon, took his own life in...
WJCL
Authorities confirm woman killed in crash near Metter
METTER, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating following a deadly crash in Candler County Friday. According to GSP, 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor was killed after she lost control of the Ford Explorer she was driving while negotiating a curve on Ga Hwy-23 at Ollifftown Road just after 5 p.m.
douglasnow.com
Broxton officer busts driver for DUI, possessing suspected ecstasy
Marteze Turner, 35, was recently arrested in Broxton after an officer discovered suspected ecstasy during a traffic stop. According to a Broxton Police Department report, on October 29, a concerned motorist called 911 to advise dispatchers of "bad driving" by a person operating a silver car traveling south on 441 coming into Broxton.
douglasnow.com
Broxton's Chicken Liver and Gizzard Festival set for this weekend in new location
The city of Broxton is gearing up for its Liver and Gizzard Festival this Saturday, with organizers recently announcing a new home for the event to accommodate more vendors. In September, Broxton officials and event planners announced that the festival, previously located on Highway 441, will be held at the new City of Broxton Park to have space for additional vendors and more attendees.
fox5atlanta.com
Officials find human remains after Georgia hunter discovers vehicle
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. - Authorities may have found the remains of a Georgia man missing for a year on Saturday. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday afternoon found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
1st Annual Toombs Community Pep Rally and Fan of the Year Recognition
Left to Right: Coach Buddy Martin (Toombs Athletic Director), James Johnson (Toombs Fan of the Year), Principal Marissa Morris (TCHS) The Toombs County Cheerleaders and their coach, Mrs. Tilly Christian, hosted a Toombs Community Pep Rally at The Pit Thursday evening. The Redcoat Band and Cheer Dawgs motivated the athletes and fans. The pep rally involved all fall sports and fans of all ages. The event included motivational messages from Superintendent Barry Waller, Principal Marissa Morris, Coach Richie Marsh, and Coach Buddy Martin. The fun competitions included a field goal contest, a tissue box race, and a relay race to suit up as a Toombs County football player. Superintendent Waller and Coach Tom Brodnax volunteered to receive a pie in the face at the pep rally as a result of the FCA fundraising goal that students met this week. A “Fan of the Year” award was also presented by Coach Martin and Principal Morris to Mr. James Johnson for his years of being an outstanding Toombs County Bulldog fan! At the conclusion of the pep rally, fans were invited on the field, given fall sports posters and allowed to mingle with the fall sports athletes to get their autographs.
douglasnow.com
DPD charges one for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
A 34-year-old man is now in custody after he allegedly jumped his girlfriend before assaulting her "as if he was trying to break her neck,” according to the incident report. A Douglas Police Department report indicates that on Halloween, around 1:44 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a home on Chester Avenue after a female called 911 to report that her boyfriend had jumped her.
WJCL
Missing in Vidalia: Police searching for teenager who disappeared overnight
VIDALIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Vidalia need your help finding a missing teen. The police department reported Tuesday that Andrew Patterson was last seen Monday around 9:30 p.m. at his home on W 9th Street. Andrew is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 150...
60-year-old Johnson County man’s car found; remains later discovered
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found. Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon. The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains […]
Police arrest teen accused of shooting, killing another in mid-September
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Sept. 17. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing another teen in mid-September in Midtown Savannah. The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old J.T. Sidney Deloach in Hinesville, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said. Police charged Deloach with murder and […]
13WMAZ
24-year-old man shot and killed in Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday in Cochran, according to a release from Cochran Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at 112 Ell Street in Bleckley County on Oct. 29. 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was standing outside when...
