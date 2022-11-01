Read full article on original website
See This Historical Texas Revolution Reenactment In Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches is steeped in history and now you can see it come to life. The New Orleans Greys Reenactment at the Adolphus Sterne House is going on all this weekend from November 4th - 6th, 2022. This event will chronicle events leading up to Texas' fight for Independence. The New...
Tomahawk Professional Wrestling Bringing WWE Superstar To Lufkin, Texas
Tickets just dropped online for family-friendly Tomahawk Professional Wrestling's second annual New Years Brawl on January 7, 2023. Front row, second row, and general admission are all available. GA tickets will also be available at Cook Tire in Lufkin starting at noon today. The lineup for these shows at Lufkin's...
New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
Donate Your Left Over Pumpkins To This Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
Did you go all out this year for your fall decor? Perhaps you went so far as to buy a ton of pumpkins to put on your front step or in the house. If you didn't carve those pumpkins up, the Ellen Trout Zoo could use them. It's easy to donate your leftover pumpkins to them.
The 2022 Texas State 8 Ball Champion Is From Lufkin, Texas
The ACS Texas 2022 8 Ball State Championships were held at the end of October in Belton, Texas. Lufkin local, Tavo Velazquez, was the 2021 Texas State Champion and returned to the competition to defend his title. Though Velazquez had won last year, winning again was not a given. There...
Lufkin ISD Bands Present Honor America Night on November 5
One of the most endearing East Texas Veterans Day traditions is the annual Honor America Night presented by the bands of the Lufkin Independent School District. This year's presentation will be held on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 7 p.m. The night is dedicated to the veterans as well as...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
This Colorful Cultural Fiesta Has Become A Tradition In Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Public Library is once again hosting the Dia de Los Muertos Festival on the square in downtown Nacogdoches. This is a beautiful cultural event and it all starts at 4pm this Saturday, November 5, 2022. You can come out and celebrate with the entire community. There will be...
Black bears in East Texas? Possible sighting caught on deer cam in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An animal was caught on a deer cam in Trinity County on Monday morning, and some people think that the animal shown is a baby bear. A photo posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace sparked a conversation with some believing that the animal is a baby black bear, others […]
KTRE
East Texas Food Bank Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event in Lufkin canceled
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank said the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event slated to be held tomorrow has been canceled. The food bank cited the threat for severe weather as the reason for the cancelation. The event was supposed to be held at UBank at 5:30 p.m....
Holiday Ice Skating is Coming to Lufkin…Yes, This is Real Ice!
If you live in the Pineywoods, and you want to go ice skating on real frozen water, here are some of your options:. During the holiday season, head over to larger cities such as The Woodlands, College Station, or Marshall and take part in their annual ice skating venues. Travel...
Halloween Costume Contestants Need Your Votes In Lufkin, Texas
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History Family Fright Night costume contest is now live. They closed the museum for a bit before their event and had a blast this past Friday, October 28, 2022. The costume contest from 6 pm - 9 pm was for children 13 years old and...
Sneakerheads Will Love This New Shoe Store In Nacogdoches, Texas
I recently went to the Domain in Austin and popped into Impossible Kicks. I was amazed that they had sneakers there that weren't available, discontinued, or just plain sold out everywhere else. If you want premium sneaks and don't want to drive all the way to the big city you...
Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued for East Texas Woman
An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for an Anderson County woman who was last seen in Elkhart, Texas. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Courtney Dollgener, diagnosed with an intellectual disability. She is described as a white female, 34 years old, height 5’ 0”, weight...
New ice skating rink coming to East Texas just in time for Christmas
LUFKIN, Texas — A new attraction is coming to Deep East Texas to officially usher in the Christmas season. According to the City of Lufkin, Ice Skating in the Pines will provide an exciting tradition for family and friends. The 3,300 sq. ft. real ice skating rink will open...
Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
KTRE
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and Friday night due to another potent, western storm system that is set to barrel through east Texas. The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is likely, but severe weather, while not likely, is...
Shop Local, Win $1,000 to Use at Lufkin and Nacogdoches Stores
The past 2+ years have been tough when it comes to running a business. The pandemic, the economy, the supply lines, and finding enough employees have all played a part. These issues have really come down hard on the smaller, local businesses in many communities. Every year, the words 'Shop...
PHOTOS: Pumpkins Decorated by Kids in Woden, Texas Are Stunning!
I have been in the radio business since 1979. Through the past 40+ years, I have been invited to judge a number of competitions. I've judged pageants and BBQ cook-offs. I have digested and scored quite a few hushpuppies at the Texas Forest Festival as well as given marks to floats and entries at numerous parades.
scttx.com
SH 87 South Near CR 2050 Scene of Major Crash Incident
November 2, 2022 - Emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash Monday, October 31, 2022, on State Highway 87 South just over one mile from Shelbyville near CR 2050. Center Fire Department personnel were requested to assist with Jaws-of-Life in helping to extricate the passenger from the vehicle....
