Megan Thee Stallion Is Red-Hot In New Bixie Haircut
Megan Thee Stallion is proving that hot girl summer is not just a seasonal thing, but a year-round event. The Grammy award-winning rapper showed off a bold new do on Instagram, debuting a red-hot bixie cut. Shorter than a bob, but longer than a traditional pixie cut, the shortly cropped haircut is the perfect style for fall as it delivers both edge and elegance. The celebrity’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono graciously gave us a close up of Megan’s new hair, highlighting its fiery crimson hue with orange undertones. Wearing it in a sleek, slicked back fashion, Megan’s matching red makeup took center stage. Ono naturally captioned the photo,” Hot girl Meg.”
Selena Gomez’s Bright, Egg Yellow Nails Could Be the Cure for Seasonal Depression
The beauty gospel, according to Selena Gomez says sunny nail polish shades are meant to be worn all year round — and we’re sticking with that. Gomez’s resident manicurist Tom Bachik ditched the traditional dark polish shades and opted for something more bright yellow polish for the star as she took to the red carpet for her My Mind and Me documentary premiere. The egg yolk yellow hue complemented her fuchsia-purple dress and brought more attention to her massive statement ring. Her makeup look was subtle and dainty, as the singer and actor donned a nude lip and smokey eye with her hair pulled back into an evening, sleek bun.
Simone Ashley Says She'd Love to Create a Beauty Line for Darker-Skinned Women
Simone Ashley opened up about her journey into the industry in a new interview with British Vogue, talking about her experiences as a darker-skinned woman. “I didn’t have the traditional entry into this industry that a lot of my white peers had, that of being a thespian, and I’ve always found that a bit isolating. But, I don’t want the colour of my skin to ever stop me,” she told the publication. Ashley went on to explain that while she’s sure that her darker skin was “restrictive,” she admits that ultimately, she “never surrendered to it.”
Selena Gomez Poses for a Magazine Cover Wearing $13 USD Nail Polish
It’s winter white nail polish season and Selena Gomez is already ahead of the manicure game. Earlier this year, the Rare Beauty founder broke out her modeling skills for the cover of Rolling Stones ahead of the release of her highly anticipated documentary My Mind and Me. Gomez is obviously visually stunning, but the singer’s ultra-glossy manicure also won the best supporting actor in the photos. The manicure was done by her go-to nail tech Tom Bachik who shaped her nails into a classic short square shaped and shared all the tea on what he used to arrive at the chic look. We’re always excited about those cost-friendly beauty finds, and Bachick opted for Mia Secret Gelux Nail Polish in white and the brand’s base top gel to secure the glassy finish.
The Classic "Tear Duct Liner" Makeup Trend Is Back — But With a Twist
Learning a new makeup technique can evoke many emotions. Beauty enthusiasts love a good tip or trend to keep the beat game on point. From TikTok‘s “Doe eyes” to “Floating liner,” we’ve been able to pull lewk after lewk over the summer months. To keep the energy going into the autumn months is the “tear duct liner” trick our favorite celebrities are currently killing.
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Beyoncé and The Carters Dress Up as 'The Proud Family'
If you thought Halloween was over, think again because Beyoncé and the Carters have just changed the game forever. The singer shared a post on Instagram of herself and her family dressed up as the characters from the iconic ’90s TV show, The Proud Family, and it was something special. Fans were quick to spot not one, but two Beyoncés in the image, as she dressed up as both Suga Mama and Trudy Parker-Proud, wearing a pleated silver skirt, pink cardigan and gray wig, as well as beige leggings, a yellow strapless bodysuit and a short wig.
Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
Niall Horan Reveals His Ultimate Cardigan Collection
Former One Direction star Niall Horan was recently the talk of TikTok as users took to the platform to discuss his growing cardigan collection. The singer has often been photographed in a range of snazzy knits, from cardigans to sweater vests and everything in between, but fans have never seen Horan’s entire collection, until now.
Hailey Bieber Stuns in Tiffany's Holiday Campaign
Tiffany & Co. unveiled its 2022 Holiday campaign, reimagining the iconic factory of Andy Warhol into a holiday fête hosted by Hailey Bieber. Paying tribute to the renowned artist and his legendary factory, the campaign features a film shot by Mario Sorrenti alongside a selection of images lensed by Raymond Meier.
Jennifer Lopez Debuts the "Undone" Version of Pamela Anderson’s Iconic '90s Hairstyle
Jennifer Lopez is one of the iconic hair queens of our time. As of late, it seems as if she’s been in her “bed hair” season, and we’re all in for it. In a holiday campaign shoot with fashion brand Coach, the multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram to debut her latest Pamela Anderson‘s iconic tousled, “undone” hairstyle. Many A-listers such as Ciara and Kim Kardashian have been participating in the Pam Anderson updo trend, putting their unique spin on the legendary hairstyle — and while Lopez isn’t exactly new to this, she’s true to it. To create the modern and sophisticated version for Lopez, resident hairstylist Chris Appleton tag-teamed with hair pros Danielle Priano and Nero to make the dream ‘werk.’
Harry Styles Stars in His Own Gucci HA HA HA Campaign
First debuted in June this year, the Gucci and Harry Styles partnership just unveiled an all-new campaign, dubbed “Liberated Vanity” and inspired by the concept of a “dream wardrobe.”. Born from a shared vision of friendship, passion and play, the new Gucci HA HA HA campaign seeks...
Apparently, Exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Don't Speak at All Anymore
Recently, there’s been some speculation that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still in contact, even rumors that they could be rekindling their former relationship. However, according to TMZ that’s far from the truth. The outlet reported that the reality star and the comedian, whom called it quits over the summer, don’t speak anymore.
Jennifer Lopez’s Snatched High Ponytail May Be Your Holiday Go-To
Jennifer Lopez‘s display of the uber-snatched ponytail simply stamps why her hairstyle debuts cannot be touched. The beauty mogul took to Instagram to promote her holiday sets for Jlo Beauty and gave us a throwback look from November 2020, which is still relevant to recreate today. To complete Lopez’s stunning Christmas red lipstick, her hair is snatched so tightly into a high pony with billowing curls. We’re sure the star had to take plenty of painkillers to get through the shoot, but anything goes in the name of beauty. With no strands out of place, the hair seems to have been pulled together by none other than her resident go-to hairstylist, Chris Appleton.
Johnny Depp Will Reportedly Make an Appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show
Johnny Depp, of all people, is apparently going to make a not-so-surprise appearance in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 showcase. According to TMZ, the decision to include Depp was orchestrated by Rihanna and her team, but the reason for it remains unknown and frankly, a little strange. Depp isn’t planning to walk the runway, but will be the focus of one of the show’s ‘star’ moments, previously offered to the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu — both of whom make a lot more sense.
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Drake and 21 Savage for Tory Lanez-Related Diss in "Circo Loco"
Drake and 21 Savage have finally released their highly anticipated album, Her Loss, and while many fans are excited, Megan Thee Stallion is not and for a valid reason. The “Hot Girl Summer” artist called out the rappers for including a line in the track “Circo Loco” that suggests she lied about getting shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020.
Are Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Really Dating?
While it’s since been confirmed that Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt are definitely not a thing, there’s already rumors of another unlikely celebrity couple doing the rounds. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have now been spotted together on a number of occasions, most recently being at Circoloco’s Halloween event at Brooklyn Navy Yard.
