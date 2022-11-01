Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased In The Midst Of The Pandemic
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased: With lofty goals outlined in our five-year Statewide Housing Plan, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) set out to increase the supply of high-quality housing in communities all across Oregon more than three years ago. It was the first time the state developed...
KGW
Measure 111 could make Oregon the first state to ensure health care access for all
SALEM, Oregon — A measure on the November ballot in Oregon will have people voting on health care. If passed, Measure 111 would amend the state constitution to make Oregon the first state in the country to ensure health care access for all. Proponents of Oregon Measure 111 said...
Measure 110: How effective is Oregon's drug decriminalization law in Ontario?
BOISE, Idaho — Oregonians in Malheur County are raising a red flag about a state law enacted in 2021. It's called Measure 110 and it is a law that decriminalized hard drugs across Oregon, providing treatment instead of conviction. The law hasn’t been working as planned in one part...
My view: Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians
At Congress and Legislature, steps should be taken to rein in the power of pharmacy benefit managers. For many rural Oregonians, picking up prescription medications is an exercise in patience — and frustration. Across our state, patients are forced to drive hundreds of miles to the closest pharmacy and sometimes wait several hours to pick up essential, life-saving medications. Last year, Bi-Mart made the decision to close all 60 of its Pacific Northwest pharmacies. The impact it's had on wait times isn't just aggravating for patients. It's a "canary in the coal mine" for the future of our state's rural...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/2 – Fatal Traffic Accident on 10/31 in Medford, Shady Cove Man Found Guilty Of Murder, OSP Fish and Wildlife Seeking Person(s) Responsible for Killing a Black Bear
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On October 31st , 2022 at about 9:10PM, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive in southwest Medford.
How Oregon suddenly became a battleground
If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
Oregon candidates for governor on COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended immunizations for children. The CDC will make the next and final decision whether to add it to the next vaccination schedule. Oregon has eight...
klcc.org
Income inequality in Oregon reached record high during pandemic
Income inequality in Oregon broke state records during the pandemic, according to new tax data. KLCC’s. During 2020, the estimated median income of Oregonians fell. However, the top one-percent of earners, which included the billionaire owners of Nike and Columbia, saw average gains of over 11%. This analysis comes...
KTVZ
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
Oregon Receives $35.5 Million For Rural Broadband
Two Oregon internet providers will use $35.5 million to expand rural broadband.
opb.org
Right to Life mailers make dubious claims about later in pregnancy abortions in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. In line with national trends, most Oregon Republicans are trying to avoid the issue of abortion, scrubbing it from their websites to focus instead on issues like inflation, crime, and education that capitalize on discontent with Democrats in power. But Oregon Right...
klcc.org
Central Oregon school district, camp release joint statement following alleged transphobia
Following accusations of transphobia and a hasty removal of students from a camp, a Central Oregon school district met with an outdoor school last month to discuss their future together. Culver Schools Superintendent Stefanie Garber and Camp Tamarack Executive Director Charlie Anderson released a joint statement Wednesday following the district’s...
Oregon Race for Governor is Too Close to Call
On November 8th Republican candidate Christine Drazan will square off against Democrat candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. In total there are 5 candidates running for governor in Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. She is polling at an impressive 14% which could show signs of growth amongst independents. This will not be enough to defeat either Tina or Christine, who are both polling at about 40%. Currently the race is too close to call, with Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Tina Kotek, some polls by only 1% margin. This race has gained national attention because Oregonians have not elected a Republican candidate since 1978. If Tina Kotek wins, she will make history by becoming the first openly lesbian Governor in US history. Kotek was also the first lesbian to hold the position of speaker in any state legislature within the US.
KTVZ
Oregon, Japanese officials sign driver license reciprocity agreement
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Tuesday that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
Oregon tried to inform residents about wildfire risk. The backlash was explosive.
Last summer, after a series of devastating wildfires, the Oregon state legislature passed a sweeping bipartisan bill to protect against future blazes. The law unlocked money to develop new building codes in vulnerable areas and help residents who wanted to fireproof their homes. It reached the governor’s desk with support from Portland-area Democrats and rural Republicans alike.
Locations of Oregon ballot drop sites for Nov. 8 general election: We’ve got the list
Voters can drop off their completed ballots at any official state of Oregon ballot drop locations. Go here to find the statewide list. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Mail receives a postmark when it is processed at the post office so voters should get it to the post office in time for processing. No stamp is required.
Which billionaire’s family is helping fund Oregon’s gun control ballot measure?
Supporters of Measure 114, which would require permits for gun purchases and ban large-capacity ammunition magazines, have amassed $2.4 million going into next week’s general election, while those opposed have raised a fraction of that at $76,000. Connie Ballmer, a Seattle philanthropist, University of Oregon alumna and native Oregonian,...
ijpr.org
Oregon nurses union proposes legislation to cap the number of patients a nurse can be assigned
The Oregon Nurses Association today announced details of a bill it plans to introduce in the 2023 legislative session that would mandate certain nurse-to-patient ratios in hospitals. It would include stiff penalties for hospitals that fail to meet the new standards. And it would allow nurses and their union to...
What are Oregon ballot measures 112 and 113? Here's the breakdown
PORTLAND, Ore. — It probably comes as no surprise to Oregonians to hear that their State Constitution bans slavery. But some people might be surprised to learn there's an exception: just like the U.S. Constitution, the Oregon Constitution technically does allow involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
