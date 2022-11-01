Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Related
PetSmart holds grand opening Nov. 4 after closure due to March tornado
The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock.(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The PetSmart location at 2601 S. I-35 held a grand opening Nov. 4 that began at 9 a.m. and will run through 9 p.m. The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock. As part of the grand opening, customers can claim a prepackaged goodie bag while supplies last. 512-218-1816. www.petsmart.com.
23 ways to volunteer or give back in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Backpack Friends volunteers fill food kits during Monday night packing parties throughout each school year. (Courtesy Backpack Friends) Local nonprofit groups offer a number of ways to volunteer throughout the year in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. Volunteer opportunities included in this guide range from providing support to youth to...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Austin
The “Live Music Capital of the World.” Home to the University of Texas’ flagship campus. The state capital of Texas. One of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Austin is known for a lot of things, but its public golf courses rarely get the credit they deserve.
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
Women's boutique Bokabuku relocates in Hill Country Galleria
From left: Co-owners Becky Carpenter and Ann Hegarty opened their shop Bokabuku in 2020. Recently, they moved their shop a few doors down at the galleria for more space. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Bokabuku, a women’s boutique at the Hill Country Galleria, relocated from 12820 Hill Country Blvd., Ste. E-110, Austin,...
Project Shamrock, $16M project from Fortune 500 fixture Builders FirstSource, headed to Kyle
KYLE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A Dallas-based Fortune 500 manufacturer of building materials and supplies is gearing up to relocate an Austin-area lumber yard and distribution facility to a $16 million office and warehouse site on the metro’s south side. Builders FirstSource Inc. on Tuesday was approved...
Electric Shuffle opens its first Austin location
Electric Shuffle opened its first Austin location Nov. 4. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) London-based company Electric Shuffle is opening its doors in downtown Austin. Electric Shuffle features a modern twist on shuffleboard by using camera vision technology that was invented by a rocket scientist to keep track of the puck, keep score and add up to 20 people in a game.
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa to service pools in Northwest Austin
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, a national franchise with nearly 270 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, will open a location in northwest Austin on RM 620 and Anderson Mill Road. The business will provide pool care, supplies and service. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Pinch A Penny Pool Patio...
2 breweries coming soon to Austin this fall
The Stay Put will have indoor and outdoor seating in its 3,043-square-foot space. (Courtesy Stay Put) A new local brewery called The Stay Put is opening at 73 Rainey St., Austin, in a building listed under the National Register of Historic Places. There are two bars, indoor and outdoor seating, and a dog-friendly patio at the brewery. The Stay Put will offer 16 brewed-in-house beers that a representative described as “crisp and clean easy drinkers” as well as “approachable and crushable” draft cocktails. Amanda Carto, who brings over a decade of bar management experience, wll act as general manager, and Head Brewer Kevin Lindsay will oversee all on-site brewing. The Stay Put will open its doors Nov. 17. www.stayputbrewery.com.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Deep Purpl now serving Brazilian acai bowls, smoothies in Northwest Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) Deep Purpl, a Brazilian-style acai bowl and smoothie shop originally from Chicago, opened its first Texas location at 2525 W. Anderson Lane, #125, Austin, on Oct. 14. The business is located in Northcross Center, in the Walmart parking lot, next door to GameStop and offers bowls in four customizable sizes using acai sorbet as the base. 312-436-0162. www.deeppurplchicago.com.
Builders FirstSource to relocate from Buda to larger facility in Kyle
The new Builders FirstSource will be located near Cedar Supply along the I-35 S. Frontage Road. (Rendering courtesy city of Kyle) The nation’s largest manufacturer and supplier of building materials, Builders FirstSource, will relocate its lumber yard and building supply distribution facility from Buda to a larger facility in Kyle, according to a statement from the city of Kyle Department of Economic Development.
Orobianco Italian Creamery is coming to Dripping Springs
Orobianco Italian Creamery will be at 27713 RR 12 in Dripping Springs. (Courtesy Orobianco Italian Creamery) Orobianco Italian Creamery is set to open Jan. 1, 2023. It is Texas’ only water buffalo dairy and creamery. Founder Phil Giglio said the company produces gelato and cheeses from scratch using high-quality,...
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Former Netflix executive Kevin Bar joins Hill Country Studios as chief operations officer
Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios announced Nov. 1 it has recruited former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as its new chief operations officer. Bar has more than 15 years of experience in the film and television industry, including overseeing development and operations for Netflix at studios throughout North America.
Black-owned craft store Blow Candle Co. opens in Leander, specializing in handmade home fragrances
Craft store Blow Candle Co. opened in Leander on Sept. 17. (Courtesy Blow Candle Co.) Blow Candle Co. opened on Sept. 17 in Leander. The Black-owned, woman-owned craft store specializes in handmade fragrances, including candles, room and linen sprays, and diffusers. Every Friday-Saturday, candle pouring workshops are held at the...
American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March
American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin's airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.
Lake Travis, Bowie call off final game of the season amid weather delay
Some schools pivoted quickly and moved Friday night football games to Thursday due to storms forecast throughout the Austin area, but some chose to keep the games on Friday and many are in lightning delays.
austinnews.net
Innovated Female Automobile Dealer Brings a New Vision
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Female automotive dealer forms innovative group aimed at 'elevating excellence' in retail automotive. IDEA Auto Group, LLC, owned and operated by Julie Herrera, includes Toyota of Cedar Park and the all-new City Limits Subaru, which will open in Buda, TX in Fall of 2023.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0