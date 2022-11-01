ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

PetSmart holds grand opening Nov. 4 after closure due to March tornado

The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock.(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The PetSmart location at 2601 S. I-35 held a grand opening Nov. 4 that began at 9 a.m. and will run through 9 p.m. The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock. As part of the grand opening, customers can claim a prepackaged goodie bag while supplies last. 512-218-1816. www.petsmart.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Austin

The “Live Music Capital of the World.” Home to the University of Texas’ flagship campus. The state capital of Texas. One of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Austin is known for a lot of things, but its public golf courses rarely get the credit they deserve.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Electric Shuffle opens its first Austin location

Electric Shuffle opened its first Austin location Nov. 4. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) London-based company Electric Shuffle is opening its doors in downtown Austin. Electric Shuffle features a modern twist on shuffleboard by using camera vision technology that was invented by a rocket scientist to keep track of the puck, keep score and add up to 20 people in a game.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 breweries coming soon to Austin this fall

The Stay Put will have indoor and outdoor seating in its 3,043-square-foot space. (Courtesy Stay Put) A new local brewery called The Stay Put is opening at 73 Rainey St., Austin, in a building listed under the National Register of Historic Places. There are two bars, indoor and outdoor seating, and a dog-friendly patio at the brewery. The Stay Put will offer 16 brewed-in-house beers that a representative described as “crisp and clean easy drinkers” as well as “approachable and crushable” draft cocktails. Amanda Carto, who brings over a decade of bar management experience, wll act as general manager, and Head Brewer Kevin Lindsay will oversee all on-site brewing. The Stay Put will open its doors Nov. 17. www.stayputbrewery.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Deep Purpl now serving Brazilian acai bowls, smoothies in Northwest Austin

Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) Deep Purpl, a Brazilian-style acai bowl and smoothie shop originally from Chicago, opened its first Texas location at 2525 W. Anderson Lane, #125, Austin, on Oct. 14. The business is located in Northcross Center, in the Walmart parking lot, next door to GameStop and offers bowls in four customizable sizes using acai sorbet as the base. 312-436-0162. www.deeppurplchicago.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Builders FirstSource to relocate from Buda to larger facility in Kyle

The new Builders FirstSource will be located near Cedar Supply along the I-35 S. Frontage Road. (Rendering courtesy city of Kyle) The nation’s largest manufacturer and supplier of building materials, Builders FirstSource, will relocate its lumber yard and building supply distribution facility from Buda to a larger facility in Kyle, according to a statement from the city of Kyle Department of Economic Development.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Former Netflix executive Kevin Bar joins Hill Country Studios as chief operations officer

Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios announced Nov. 1 it has recruited former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as its new chief operations officer. Bar has more than 15 years of experience in the film and television industry, including overseeing development and operations for Netflix at studios throughout North America.
SAN MARCOS, TX
austinnews.net

Innovated Female Automobile Dealer Brings a New Vision

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Female automotive dealer forms innovative group aimed at 'elevating excellence' in retail automotive. IDEA Auto Group, LLC, owned and operated by Julie Herrera, includes Toyota of Cedar Park and the all-new City Limits Subaru, which will open in Buda, TX in Fall of 2023.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy