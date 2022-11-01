ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Climate news – latest: Rishi Sunak arrives as Cop27 to discuss climate compensation

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has arrived at the global climate summit Cop27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, as world leaders, scientists, and activists gather for the next two weeks to hash out the pacts urgently needed to limit planetary catastrophe.It has been a tumultuous 12 months since the last summit in Glasgow. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to global energy shortfalls, triggering cost of living crises in rich countries and leaving some poorer nations on the brink of famine.There has also been a wave of disasters triggered by the climate crisis – from devastating flooding in Pakistan and...
ship-technology.com

MISC and partners win contracts from QatarEnergy for five new LNG carriers

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is engaged in the construction of five new LNG vessels. MISC Berhad, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Portovenere and Lerici (Labuan) Pte Ltd (PLL), and its consortium partners, have secured long-term time charter contracts from QatarEnergy for five additional newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The consortium partners include...

