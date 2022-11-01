Read full article on original website
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida woman wins $15 million lottery jackpot
A Florida woman is a multi-millionaire after winning a $15 million jackpot, according to the Florida Lottery.
Hialeah Man Scores $2 Million Lottery Prize Off Publix Ticket
Ten dollars became millions for this lucky Floridian.
Volusia County woman claims $15M from winning Florida Lotto ticket
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman claimed $15 million from the Florida Lotto jackpot on Friday from a drawing made in July. The Florida Lottery said the drawing took place on July 23, 2022. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to...
Florida Man Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, claimed a $1 million prize from the July 26, 2022, MEGA MILLIONS drawing at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match...
Several Florida tickets win thousands of dollars in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Check your tickets! No one took home the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but several people in Florida woke up richer. Florida Lottery’s website shows that 26 people matched four of five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and 23 as the Powerball.
Florida Lottery launches the ticket to a magical holiday season
TALLAHASSE, Fla. — This week the Florida Lottery is introducing one more way to win big. The FLORIDA X THE CASH family of scratch-off games is featuring more than $437 million in total cash prizes. FLORIDA X THE CASH will range in price from $1 to $10 and offer...
A Tampa Man Just Won $1M In The Florida Lottery & Here Are Your Odds For An Instant Win
A man in Tampa, FL didn't wait for the Powerball. In fact, he got an instant win of $1 million by playing the Florida lottery on a scratch-off that is worth $50. The winner, Ramon Diaz Moreno, purchased a 500X THE CASH from the Town & Country Beverage, a local convenience store located on Ambassador Drive, the Florida lottery reported Tuesday.
Florida man wins $2 million from Publix lottery ticket
A South Florida man is a millionaire after winning a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
People in Central Florida line up for chance at winning Powerball’s $1.2 billion jackpot
ORLANDO, Fla. — The second-largest Powerball jackpot of all time is up for grabs Wednesday night. One lucky winner may win $1.2 billion if they can pick the right numbers. Channel 9 spoke with people buying tickets who said winning would be life changing. Read: Holiday cheer is brewing:...
‘It was super mean’: Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Florida home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
No one won the Powerball jackpot, but 2 Florida players won at least $1 million
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No one took home the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot on Halloween, but two Floridians did get a special treat. Three players from Florida, New York and Oklahoma won the Match 5+ Power Play for a $2 million prize. Another Florida player was among seven others who matched 5 numbers to win $1 million.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
These Florida cities rank high in best US cities to retire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida livin' isn't too bad — and we're not the only ones who think so. U.S. News just dropped its 2022-2023 list of best places to retire across the nation and several cities in the Tampa Bay area made the top half of the list.
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
Several Florida tickets win large prizes in Monday night’s Powerball drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Check your tickets! No one took home the big jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but several people in Florida woke up richer. Florida Lottery’s website shows that two people matched five of the five numbers, but not the Powerball. Monday’s numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 and 13 as the Powerball.
New tropical system expected to develop near Bahamas, drift toward Florida
A new tropical storm could be on the horizon depending on developments in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks
Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
Man bitten by shark in Florida
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County officials said a man is in stable condition after he was bitten by a shark Thursday. The South Gulf County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire department reported that they responded to an area north of the rocks along Cape San Blas after an adult man was bitten […]
This Is Florida's Best Foodie Destination
Do you love trying new restaurants, checking out local ice cream shops, and knowing the best places for specials and happy hours? Congratulations, you're a foodie! You're typically the one to plenty of eateries on a list whenever you're visiting different towns, cities, and states. For those looking to bookmark...
