ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Invest 97L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, November 5, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 97L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 97L is an area of...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Weekend

South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday and with the increased temperatures comes the increased chance of rain across parts of the area. We are locked into this painfully warm and humid pattern for a couple more days. Look for highs Wednesday to approach 90 degrees once again with high humidity. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Will November bring cooler weather to South Florida?

MIAMI -- Halloween has come and gone. And even though Christmas decorations have been popping up in some South Florida store aisles and neighborhoods, we still have the month of November to enjoy. Consider it as a transitional month: it's not too hot, not too cold, and most of the time it's just right.But here are a few things to keep in mind:Our daylight hours are getting shorter as we lose one minute and three seconds per day, which is about 30 minutes for the month.And now add the loss of Daylight-Saving Time on Nov. 6.For some, it will feel like they...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami sets new high temperature record Wednesday

MIAMI - The high temperature topped out at 90 degrees Wednesday, enough to set a new record as summer-like conditions hang on for the region.CBS 4 NEXT Weather chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said the mercury topped out at 90 degrees, surpassing the record of 89 degrees that was set three years ago. .Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s and record heat will be possible. The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 89 degrees in Miami, the current record in Miami is 89 degrees set back in 2019. The current record for Ft. Lauderdale...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Truck outfitted with lasers, cameras maps streets, sidewalks for potential hazards

FORT LAUDERDALE - Outfitted with lasers and cameras a truck may look like it's mapping streets but it's actually after a lot more. On Friday, we found it surveying the Rio Vista Neighborhood. "Where are the potholes, where are the swales that are not working properly? Where are the sidewalks that may have some trip hazards?" asked Elkin Diaz, who is the project manager with Fort Lauderdale Public Works. The truck is driving around the city, about 50 miles a day, mapping out conditions on and around streets.  It collects not only pictures but more specific information, thanks to the lasers and LiDAR...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
doralfamilyjournal.com

From next week, drinking water in Miami-Dade will temporarily change

DORAL, FL – The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) conducts its Spring cleaning in November. From November 8 – 21, the department will temporarily change the method used to chlorinate the drinking water supply at its water treatment plants. This routine procedure is regularly scheduled each year in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER).
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved

When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Two Story Mediterranean Masterpiece with Top of The Line Finishes Asks $4.6 Million in Miami Florida

6701 SW 72nd Court Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 6701 SW 72nd Court, Miami, Florida is a Mediterranean Masterpiece with private electronic gates boasts top-of-the-line finishes and professionally designed landscaping perfect for entertaining. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6701 SW 72nd Court, please contact Julio Torrente (Phone: 305-785-0151) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings

Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Loews Hotel makes splashy debut in Coral Gables

MIAMI -- With a snip of the scissors of the ceremonial red ribbon, Coral Gables on Thursday became the home of a brand new luxury hotel.The opening of Loews Coral Gables brought out local politicians, business execs and a host of locals to get an up close view of the 242-room, high-end hotel property.The site occupies 7 1/2 acres and is the brainchild of Carlos Beckham's Agave Group, also the owners of the Jose Cuervo Tequila brand.The company teamed up with Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews, for the project and after two years of construction,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Hot 99.1

Future Buys $16 Million Miami Mansion – Photos

Future has reportedly purchased a $16 million mansion in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods. First reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2), by South Florida real estate publication TheRealDeal, the jaw-dropping digs were sold to the Atlanta rap star by Dina Goldentayer for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The swank abode boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space, "plus staff quarters, media room, three-car garage and a detached guest suite," according to the official listing. The waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Future reportedly paid $16.3 million for the crib, which was less than the initial asking price of $19.9 million.
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part IV

The memories of not only the great years of grand and glorious dining — as well as of the wonderful places with all the happy memories connected to and with them — just keep roaring back, and with our discussions of the earlier years and some of the long gone-and-forgotten places (until the publication of our Lost Restaurants of Miami book), a new cognizance of “the past” seems to have arisen, as told by the numerous emails and, yes, even telephone calls (along with several pieces of mail) that we have received and are thanking you all for.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy