FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
click orlando
Volusia County woman claims $15M from winning Florida Lotto ticket
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman claimed $15 million from the Florida Lotto jackpot on Friday from a drawing made in July. The Florida Lottery said the drawing took place on July 23, 2022. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to...
brevardtimes.com
Volusia County Woman Claims $15 Million Florida Lotto Jackpot
ORMOND BEACH, Florida- The Florida Lottery announced that Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach, claimed the $15 million FLORIDA LOTTO jackpot from the drawing held on July 23, 2022, at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. The Florida woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of...
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, claimed a $1 million prize from the July 26, 2022, MEGA MILLIONS drawing at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match...
Action News Jax
Several Florida tickets win thousands of dollars in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Check your tickets! No one took home the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but several people in Florida woke up richer. Florida Lottery’s website shows that 26 people matched four of five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and 23 as the Powerball.
Former felon arrested as part of DeSantis’ voter fraud round up
A woman arrested as part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ voter fraud round up is still getting information in the mail, suggesting she can vote. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone finds out why.
A Tampa Man Just Won $1M In The Florida Lottery & Here Are Your Odds For An Instant Win
A man in Tampa, FL didn't wait for the Powerball. In fact, he got an instant win of $1 million by playing the Florida lottery on a scratch-off that is worth $50. The winner, Ramon Diaz Moreno, purchased a 500X THE CASH from the Town & Country Beverage, a local convenience store located on Ambassador Drive, the Florida lottery reported Tuesday.
On-site D-SNAP location opens at Tropicana Field
A new location is open for families impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as D-SNAP.
Florida Lottery launches the ticket to a magical holiday season
TALLAHASSE, Fla. — This week the Florida Lottery is introducing one more way to win big. The FLORIDA X THE CASH family of scratch-off games is featuring more than $437 million in total cash prizes. FLORIDA X THE CASH will range in price from $1 to $10 and offer...
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
wmfe.org
DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties
Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
Tampa man becomes $1M richer after winning scratch-off ticket
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Hillsborough County recently claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game at the Lottery's Tampa District Office. Ramon Diaz Moreno, 52, chose to receive his winning as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Diaz Moreno bought his winning ticket from Town &...
Florida man wins $2 million from Publix lottery ticket
A South Florida man is a millionaire after winning a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Man seen stealing $1K in merchandise from small Tampa business, owner says
Surveillance video on Wednesday afternoon shows a robber run out of the Heads and Tails with dozens of hats despite a store employee standing nearby.
St. Pete’s Sunken Gardens among most underrated tourist spots in US, reviews say
Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg is the 11th most underrated attraction in the United States, according to a new study.
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
wogx.com
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
Woman yanked out of SUV during Tampa carjacking; minors sought
Surveillance video shows the moment a woman sitting in an SUV was yanked out of the vehicle by a young carjacker in Tampa.
wtvy.com
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A winning $2 million Powerball ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Flora-Bama Liquor store according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket was one of two tickets purchased in Florida that had a jackpot of a million or more. The one purchased at the Flora-Bama had a jackpot of $2 million, matching 5-of-5, with PowerPlay and the other ticket with a $1 million jackpot was purchased at a Winn-Dixie in Riverview, Fla.
