ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brevardtimes.com

Volusia County Woman Claims $15 Million Florida Lotto Jackpot

ORMOND BEACH, Florida- The Florida Lottery announced that Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach, claimed the $15 million FLORIDA LOTTO jackpot from the drawing held on July 23, 2022, at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. The Florida woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, claimed a $1 million prize from the July 26, 2022, MEGA MILLIONS drawing at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
TAMPA, FL
wmfe.org

DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties

Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A winning $2 million Powerball ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Flora-Bama Liquor store according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket was one of two tickets purchased in Florida that had a jackpot of a million or more. The one purchased at the Flora-Bama had a jackpot of $2 million, matching 5-of-5, with PowerPlay and the other ticket with a $1 million jackpot was purchased at a Winn-Dixie in Riverview, Fla.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy