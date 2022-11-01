Read full article on original website
DPWES to Enforce New Recovery Plan Agreement with American Disposal Services to Restore and Maintain Timely and Reliable Trash Collection Service
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va - In response to a significant drop-off in reliable trash collection service, the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) and American Disposal Services, Inc., (ADS) have established a plan to resolve the significant volume of service-related complaints DPWES has received from ADS customers. Complaints of missed collections have been received from individual homeowners and from homeowner associations representing thousands of residents. ADS acknowledges it has been unable to consistently meet the weekly collection requirement largely due to problems with hiring and retaining operations personnel.
Fairfax County Voter Guide: What You Need to Know for Election Day
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Three congressional races, plus Town of Herndon elections are on the ballot. Double-check your voter registration, polling place and district before going to vote. Return your mail-in ballot in a drop box any polling place on Election...
Park Authority Names New Golf Division Director
The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) named Ryan Carmen to serve as its new Golf Division Director. Carmen will oversee the seven golf sites operated by the Park Authority. The appointment is effective Nov. 5, 2022. Carmen has been involved in the golf industry since 2002. He earned a bachelor’s...
FCPA Marks National Native American Heritage Month
November is National Native American Heritage Month. Fairfax County has a rich Virginia Indian history, including archaeological sites dating from the Clovis period (12,000 years BCE) through the Colonial period. Many of these sites are protected on Fairfax County Park Authority parkland throughout the county and studied by archaeologists with the Archaeology and Collections Branch.
Health Department’s Stronger2 Partnership Celebrates Year One Accomplishments
Millions of people of color in Fairfax reached by partnership activities. During the past year, Stronger2 partners hosted a wide variety of health literacy activities. Through their work coordinating learning circles, training classes, community event presentations, outreach, and more the partnership connected with African-American, African, Hispanic, and other people of color locally more than 3.2 million times.*
Veterans and Their Families Invited To Use Rec Centers
The Fairfax County Park Authority will join in the national commemoration of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, by offering free admission to the Rec Centers to those who serve and have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Veterans and active-duty military personnel and their families are invited to...
Get Ready for NASCOW’s Return at Frying Pan Farm Park Friday!
Get set, get ready and root for your favorite cow when Frying Pan Farm Park hosts its third NASCOW Race on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. That’s right. This Friday, the fun returns with a chance to virtually support your favorite bovine and help provide financial support for the care of all animals on the farm.
Veterans Day Holiday Schedule, Nov. 11, 2022
Fairfax County Government is closed Friday, Nov. 11, for the Veterans Day holiday. However, some facilities are open and schedules vary. For specific schedule information, please see our operating status page or click on the appropriate link below. Trash and Recycling. County Trash and Recycling Collection - Residents should contact...
