ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
JACKSON, MS
WKYC

2022 NFL Trade Deadline: 5 Cleveland Browns who could be traded

CLEVELAND — NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to complete their final trades of the 2022 season. With that in mind, let's look at five players the Cleveland Browns could potentially deal away ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. RB Kareem Hunt. Running back Kareem...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy