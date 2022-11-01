Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
NASDAQ
3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits
Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. That's giving them a lot of money to reward their shareholders. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon...
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Cyber Security Growth Stocks Worth Buying Hand Over Fist
Growth stocks have taken a beating in 2022 and could continue to fall; many don't generate positive cash flow and still trade for very rich valuations. But DataDog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are two leading cybersecurity stocks investors shouldn't ignore. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down what makes them attractive enough to buy hand over fist right now.
NASDAQ
Fintel’s Top 10 U.S. Dividend Stocks For November
The Fintel research platform has highlighted these ten U.S. stocks that look attractive in the current market based on their respective dividend scores. The platform's dividend score combines both a company's dividend yield and growth to generate a score out of 100 based on its ranking against peer companies on the screen.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022
Income investors love to target Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group, companies with at least 50 consecutive years of increased dividend payouts. Clearly, companies in the Dividend King club carry...
NASDAQ
Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?
Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Still Mad for Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT)
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 33% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ
Why You Should Buy the Dip on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported a solid performance in the third quarter, bolstered by record summer travel demand and improving business travel trends. Despite fears of a recession, demand for travel has shown no signs of slowing. With a strong holiday travel season anticipated, let's take a closer look at...
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High
It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
NASDAQ
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
NASDAQ
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $285.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had...
NASDAQ
Looking for Stability? SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Could Combat Market Volatility
As inflation remains high, the U.S. Federal Reserve once again raised interest rates by 75 basis points. The elevated inflation and increasing interest rates suggest that the stock market could stay volatile, impacting investors’ returns. Amid volatility, it is prudent to diversify and lower risk through ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds). Among ETFs, investors could consider investing in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).
NASDAQ
Want to Invest in Cannabis With Minimized Risk? Buy This Growth Stock.
A big drawback of investing in cannabis is that, right now, it's a risky industry to be putting your money into. Many businesses aren't profitable, and fund their growth through equity, or share, offerings, diluting current investors in the process. As a result, their stock prices have been crashing. In just the past year, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined by more than 50%. Although the S&P 500 has struggled, it's down a more modest 16% over that time frame.
NASDAQ
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP (DKL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services &...
