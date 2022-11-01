ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M’s traditions seem bizarre from the outside, but there is beauty to be found

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — I don’t want to offend people in this town, but I think they’ll agree when I say that Texas A&M has a very bad football team this season. The Aggies are 3-5 overall, 1-4 in conference play, and tied with Auburn at the bottom of the SEC West. In its latest loss to Ole Miss, A&M allowed 390 rushing yards — and the Aggies' best unit this season has been its defense.
Jimbo Fisher receiving harsh criticism as Texas A&M losing streak reaches 5 games

Jimbo Fisher saw Texas A&M’s tailspin continue on Saturday, this time as Florida topped the Aggies 41-24 in College Station to end a 3-game losing streak in the series. A number of Aggies players were affected by a flu outbreak during the week. That said, they did take a 24-17 lead into the locker room before the Gators outscored them 21-0 in the 2nd half to hand A&M a 5th straight loss. It’s Texas A&M’s first 5-game losing streak since 1980.
Aggie Football Falters in Second Half, Falls to Florida, 41-24

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane’s three first half touchdowns were not enough for Texas A&M as the Aggies fell to Florida, 41-24, Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. Achane provided an early spark on Texas A&M’s opening drive with a 65-yard rush that led to his 5-yard touchdown...
Bryan Texas: The Streets Are a Stage

Bryan, Texas, Has Small Town Charm and a Big Texas Spirit with Street Music, Wineries, and a Presidential Library. It’s easy to see what makes Bryan special. One of the friendliest places you can visit, it’s a gem in the Lone Star State. Bryan is known as the “Heart and Soul of the Texas Triangle.”
Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last […]
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday

HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
Suspect in Fatal College Station Shooting in Custody

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Trevor James Thompson Jr. is now in custody, according to the College Station Police Department. Thompson is a murder suspect at an apartment shooting in College Station. A 15-year-old juvenile male was shot and killed around 9:45 p.m. on October 29 during an altercation with another man at the Pearl Apartments on 505 Harvey Road.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
