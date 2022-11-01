Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher hopeful for response from Texas A&M following loss to Florida: 'Tough times reveal character'
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M will be forced to win their remaining 3 games if they’re to become bowl eligible. The Aggies fell to Florida, 41-24, at Kyle Field on Saturday, dropping 5 games in a row for the first time since 1980. It didn’t help the Aggies’ cause...
Texas A&M’s traditions seem bizarre from the outside, but there is beauty to be found
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — I don’t want to offend people in this town, but I think they’ll agree when I say that Texas A&M has a very bad football team this season. The Aggies are 3-5 overall, 1-4 in conference play, and tied with Auburn at the bottom of the SEC West. In its latest loss to Ole Miss, A&M allowed 390 rushing yards — and the Aggies' best unit this season has been its defense.
Anthony Richardson taunts Texas A&M fans after scoring TD at Kyle Field
Anthony Richardson had a message for Texas A&M fans on Saturday. Richardson scored a touchdown in the first quarter of the Florida-Texas A&M. The Gators QB flashed a thumbs down to the Kyle Field crowd. For unfamiliar fans, the thumbs up is commonly used by Texas A&M fans when saying...
Former Texas A&M Football Player Demond Demas Returns To The Brazos County Jail
Former Texas A&M football player Demond Demas returns to the Brazos County jail for the fourth time in less than two years. That’s after a Brazos County district judge approved the district attorney’s office request to keep Demas in jail due to violating bond conditions. The bond followed...
Jimbo Fisher receiving harsh criticism as Texas A&M losing streak reaches 5 games
Jimbo Fisher saw Texas A&M’s tailspin continue on Saturday, this time as Florida topped the Aggies 41-24 in College Station to end a 3-game losing streak in the series. A number of Aggies players were affected by a flu outbreak during the week. That said, they did take a 24-17 lead into the locker room before the Gators outscored them 21-0 in the 2nd half to hand A&M a 5th straight loss. It’s Texas A&M’s first 5-game losing streak since 1980.
Aggie Football Falters in Second Half, Falls to Florida, 41-24
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane’s three first half touchdowns were not enough for Texas A&M as the Aggies fell to Florida, 41-24, Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. Achane provided an early spark on Texas A&M’s opening drive with a 65-yard rush that led to his 5-yard touchdown...
Watch: Texas A&M students accuse Brazos County of voter suppression after moving on-campus voting site
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A group of Texas A&M University students attended Brazos County commissioner hearings for the past two months to discuss one agenda item — the county’s early-voting location. Historically,...
Florida vs. Texas A&M schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Texas A&M schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
Experts advise to steer clear from wildlife after bat found near Kyle Field
While the Aggies were away a few visitors were trying to score some early seats this past Saturday. We’re talking about bats.
Bryan Texas: The Streets Are a Stage
Bryan, Texas, Has Small Town Charm and a Big Texas Spirit with Street Music, Wineries, and a Presidential Library. It’s easy to see what makes Bryan special. One of the friendliest places you can visit, it’s a gem in the Lone Star State. Bryan is known as the “Heart and Soul of the Texas Triangle.”
Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last […]
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday
HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
Beto O'Rourke returns to College Station for Get Out the Vote Rally at Texas AM
Beto O'Rourke is set to return to College Station for a Get Out the Vote Rally at Texas A&M University on Monday.
Texas A&M System Dedicates The George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex
The Texas A&M system and the Army Futures Command dedicated Friday afternoon a new combat development complex on the RELLIS campus that is named for President George H.W. Bush. The $130 million dollar complex is made up of the research integration center…the ballistic aero and materials test range for hypersonic...
Conroe's B52 Brewing finally has new owners after 6 months on the market
After 6 months on the market, B52 Brewing has been sold to neighbors.
Trick-or-Treater shocks Cypress homeowners who left candy bowl on their front porch
CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress couple was shocked by the sweet gesture of a young trick-or-treater, the act of kindness was caught on their doorbell camera. "He was just a different one in the crowd you know," said Billy Martinez. Martinez and his wife live in Cypress, the night of...
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened Thursday night on University Drive at Glenhaven. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and involved two cars. Witnesses say the car that flipped hit a traffic light that will now have to be...
Suspect in Fatal College Station Shooting in Custody
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Trevor James Thompson Jr. is now in custody, according to the College Station Police Department. Thompson is a murder suspect at an apartment shooting in College Station. A 15-year-old juvenile male was shot and killed around 9:45 p.m. on October 29 during an altercation with another man at the Pearl Apartments on 505 Harvey Road.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
Wisconsin Man Admits In Brazos County District Court To Taking At Gunpoint A Truck That He Hit
A Wisconsin man who caused a three vehicle crash in College Station in April of last year admits to stealing at gunpoint, one of the vehicles that he struck. According to online court records, there was a plea agreement involving a robbery charge between 33 year old Daniel Good and the district attorney’s office.
