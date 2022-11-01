ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon, Japan sign driver license agreement

SALEM, Ore. — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Nov. 1 that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
OREGON STATE
King tides weeks away for Oregon coast

In the coming weeks, king tides will roll in across Oregon's coast. One project is keeping track of how the massive waves have and will impact coastal cities. As the sun, moon, and earth align, those living along the Oregon coast can count on tides rising well above a normal high tide.
OREGON STATE
Portland Street Response records highest call volume ever; 1773% increase since 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response’s October call volume was the highest in the program’s history. The program, which launched in 2021, assists people experiencing mental and behavioral health crises. Unarmed first responders are dispatched to the site of the crisis call to attempt to nonviolently deescalate the situation vis conversation, supplies, or service referrals.
PORTLAND, OR
Ripple Effect: Rogue Valley illegal grows producing fewer plants, more product

SOUTHERN, Ore. — Compared to last year, illegal marijuana grows in the Rogue Valley are growing fewer plants but are producing more illegal processed marijuana in 2022. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office official report, they seized 641,518 illegal marijuana plants and 70,094 pounds of illegal processed marijuana in 2021. Through Oct. 20th of 2022, they’ve seized 164,851 plants and 200,550 pounds.
Alzheimer testing centers to offer free memory screenings throughout November

SOUTHERN OREGON — In honor of November being national Alzheimer's awareness month, the Alzheimers Foundation of America (AFA) is conducting free memory screenings throughout the entire month. “We like to call it, check up from the neck up, it’s a good reminder to check your memory and cognitive skills,...

