Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
Mum says washing machine trick cuts down drying time ‘without costing you a fortune’
There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting for your clothes to dry. Between trying to get everything in your house dried and making sure you’re not racking up your energy bills during the cost of living crisis, it can be a daunting task. However, one TikTok user says that...
simphome.com
How to Clean Filthy Smell from your Air
Studies show that spending too many hours sitting at a desk affects our mood and work performance. Smelling nice helps us feel better and get more done. The other side is also accurate. Your happiness and productivity may rise if you work in a pleasant environment. Are you prepared to...
Hundreds of Gold Coins Discovered During Kitchen Demo
A couple renovating a kitchen in England was shocked to discover more than 260 gold coins dating back more than 600 years, according to the BBC. The report said the coins were sold by Spink & Son auctioneers in Bloomsbury, London, for £754,000, including the final purchase and fees — roughly $742,000 by current exchange rates.
ohsospotless.com
How to Clean Velcro (and Make It Sticky Again)
When Velcro gets dirty and full of debris, it stops working properly. It’s hard to get the material to stick and stay closed. It’s important that you know how to clean Velcro so that you can avoid it wearing down. Keep it working well by staying on top of removing dirt, hair, and other debris.
We’re electricians – the simple £2 tumble dryer hack that will help you cut energy bill costs & speed up laundry
WITH the cost-of-living crisis causing energy bills to surge, people are desperately looking for ways to try and cut back on costs. And while many are swapping ovens for Air Fryers in a bid to reduce costs while cooking, others are struggling to find alternative methods of drying their wet laundry without using a tumble dryer.
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
How to clean the air in your home
Wondering how to clean the air in your home? We've got all the information you need
Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them
The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
Heated clothes airer or tumble dryer: which is the better appliance?
Let's tackle this debate once and for all. Which is more energy efficient to dry clothing: a heated clothes airer or tumble dryer?
Dry Shampoo Recall: All Of The Brands Voluntarily Pulling Products Due To Chemical Linked To Cancer
If you use dry shampoo, you should go through your beauty cabinets and look out for a certain list of brands that have just been recalled due to traces of a chemical that causes cancer, found in the formulas. Brands including Dove, Tresemme, Suave, Nexxus, and Bed Head, all under the parent company, Unilever, have been pulling their products from shelves due to small traces of benzene, a harmful chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, just to name a few.
8 best corded vacuums to keep your floors and carpets spotless
Cordless vacuums are the go-to cleaning appliance in many homes these days. They’re generally smaller and lighter than their traditional corded cousins, but they’re not always the best choice for everyone. Those with larger homes who like to blitz the place in one go without stopping to charge a battery or empty a dust basket could still be better off going for a wired model. Pet owners may also prefer a heavier-duty vacuum that can tackle moulted hair daily without worrying about running out of power.Once you’ve settled on a corded model, you need to decide if you prefer an...
How To Clean Kitchen Cabinets
Are you ignoring your dirty, greasy kitchen cabinets? Cleaning them doesn't have to be a chore. Get your kitchen sparkling again in five simple steps. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Best air purifiers for allergies 2022: Top-rated purifiers to help you breathe easier
Help relieve some of your allergy symptoms with one of the tried and tested best air purifiers for allergies
Consumer Reports.org
How to Cut Home Heating Costs This Winter
For the typical American household, utility bills are about $2,000 a year, according to the most recent Department of Energy figures. Heating an average home accounts for about $900 of that. So you want to keep the warm air you pay for inside instead of flying out through drafty windows, wonky doors that don’t fit their frames, and under-insulated attics and basements. Weatherizing your home is job No. 1 and may whittle down heating and cooling costs by 20 percent annually (or about $220), the DOE says. Keeping your heat and hot water systems running smoothly and taking advantage of available rebates and tax credits may save you even more.
homedit.com
How to Get Blood Out of Carpet with Hydrogen Peroxide
Getting blood out of carpet is no easy feat – it leaves stains similar to those from wine or red juice, which can set in if not treated fast. Using hydrogen peroxide is an effective way to remove blood stains if you have light-colored carpets. For dark carpets, you’ll need to spot-test to ensure the peroxide doesn’t cause discoloration.
How To Make Your Bed More Comfortable With Softer Sheets
There’s nothing quite like sliding into bed at night into comfortable, warm sheets and blankets. But when they’re new, even the highest-quality sheets can feel a bit scratchy or even stiff. That’s because sheets often come with chemical coatings applied by the manufacturer. These make sheets feel crisp and clean — but the downside is that they’re just not as soft and snuggly as you’d like. On the other hand, sheets can also get rougher over time, especially if they’re of cheaper materials that pill and break down.
Where To Put Knobs and Handles on Kitchen Cabinets
Cabinet pulls, knobs and handles are central to the functionality of your kitchen cabinet doors and drawers. The hardware helps you open or close the door or drawer, even when your arms are full of dishes or your fingers coated with cake batter. (The pinkie-finger pull motion is one of my personal favorite cabinet moves.)
Should You Convert To Bamboo Toilet Paper?
For something that just gets flushed down the sewer, toilet paper sure has a refined background. Most popular toilet paper brands use 100 percent virgin wood fiber, which comes from vast stretches of pristine boreal forests. Cutting down these forests releases huge stores of carbon, contributing to climate change. If...
Natural face cleansers
Are you looking for a better, cheaper way to cleanse and exfoliate your skin? If so, today, I will tell you how I make an all-natural cleansing mask and all-natural facial scrub. These are two DIY'S that I personally make and use. They are inexpensive to create. Plus, there are no harmful ingredients added to either.
How To Winterize Strawberry Plants
I love walking over to my strawberry bed in early summer to pick ripe berries to snack on. Then on the coldest days of winter, I dream about how good those homegrown strawberries are. I also think about how glad I am that I took the time to winterize my strawberry bed so there’ll be more berries next summer.
Family Handyman
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.https://www.familyhandyman.com/
Comments / 0