Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
Should I paint my kitchen cabinets? Experts advise on whether re-painting is really a good idea
If you have good quality kitchen cabinets, but ones that have seen better days, re-painting might be an option to give your space a much-needed makeover. However, whether you're going to attempt to DIY, or hire in the professionals to re-paint your cabinets, how will it hold up?. ‘Paint is...
I’m an interior design expert, there are 7 bedroom mistakes everyone makes – & they make your room feel so much smaller
YOUR bedroom should be your sanctuary but according to experts many of ours are anything but. Experts at Instrument have highlighted the seven common mistakes people make that are limiting the potential of their bedroom. Here they share their top mistakes that could turn your dreamland into a nightmare.. Clutter...
livingetc.com
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
8 best corded vacuums to keep your floors and carpets spotless
Cordless vacuums are the go-to cleaning appliance in many homes these days. They’re generally smaller and lighter than their traditional corded cousins, but they’re not always the best choice for everyone. Those with larger homes who like to blitz the place in one go without stopping to charge a battery or empty a dust basket could still be better off going for a wired model. Pet owners may also prefer a heavier-duty vacuum that can tackle moulted hair daily without worrying about running out of power.Once you’ve settled on a corded model, you need to decide if you prefer an...
What Are Infrared Space Heaters and How Do They Work?
Heating costs are on the rise this year, so many homeowners are looking for the best way to heat their homes. One newer option on the market is an infrared space heater. Barry Gray, an archeologist, woodworker and founder of The Tools Square, says infrared space heaters rely on infrared radiation. While they tend to distribute heat in a narrow beam, you might heat a whole room with one unit depending on the layout and size of your home.
Should You Convert To Bamboo Toilet Paper?
For something that just gets flushed down the sewer, toilet paper sure has a refined background. Most popular toilet paper brands use 100 percent virgin wood fiber, which comes from vast stretches of pristine boreal forests. Cutting down these forests releases huge stores of carbon, contributing to climate change. If...
homedit.com
The Correct Way to Steam Clean Carpet to Remove Stains, Germs, and Dirt
Steam cleaning your carpet can kill germs, remove stains, and leave your floors feeling fresh and clean. But if you want to steam your carpet, not just any steam cleaner will do. High heat can damage carpet fibers and the adhesive underneath. Plus, you need a machine that will suck up the dirt rather than only emit steam.
Tips for Buying Garden Plants Online
It’s easy to buy just about anything online, from the cars we drive to the clothes we wear. Live plants are no exception. Some people live where there isn’t a garden center within 100 miles. Others can only find time to shop for plants late at night after everyone else has gone to sleep.
Digital Trends
How to clean your speakers to keep them looking and sounding great
Dust. It gets everywhere, amirite? And don't even get us started on pet hair. If you're an owner of any kind of hi-fi audio system or home theater setup, then you're likely battling the buildup of both of these nuisances on your precious speakers. Over time, particulates can get stuck to your speaker's cabinets and grilles, and debris can get lodged up inside your speaker's components, tweeters, and woofers, potentially affecting their sound.
Fix Stuck Wooden Drawer Slides with These Easy Hacks
Few things are more annoying than a drawer that won’t open. You’ve taken all that time to organize your kitchen stuff, and then when you need something, you can’t get to it without ripping your arm out of its socket. Well, worry no more! If you have...
How To Install Floating House Numbers on Brick
House numbers add style and help visitors find you. If your numbers are missing or dated, add pop to your front walk with this easy project. House numbers can be plain or inventive, practical or showy. Whatever their style, don't overlook their importance. Fire and police services rely on clear, visible house numbers to respond in an emergency. Delivery people want to get your food and packages to the right house on the first try.
Black Friday Microwave Deals That Will Make Waves in Your Kitchen
Already keeping tabs on Black Friday sales to avoid missing appliance markdowns? Us too. Appliances are costly throughout the year, so Black Friday is the perfect time to scope out deals on kitchen staples like microwaves. And it’s not just a weekend-long event anymore. Big box stores like Walmart and online retail giants like Amazon are offering savings starting in October and lasting throughout the month of November. Scoring microwave deals is simpler than ever.
How To Fix Vinyl Plank Flooring
Vinyl plank flooring (LVP) is a cost-effective, DIY-friendly option for those who want to mimic the look of natural wood. If you install vinyl plank flooring yourself and understand how the planks fit together, you can handle repairs yourself. I’m a former residential carpenter with vinyl plank flooring installation and...
How to clean your smart home speakers, from Amazon Echo to Apple HomePod
Top smart speaker cleaning tips
How To Test and Balance Pool pH Levels
There’s an autumn chill in the air, which means it’s time to close the pool for the winter. And while in-ground pools and many above-ground ones don’t need to be drained, they should be “tucked in” properly for their long winter hibernation. Among the steps...
Underground Wiring: A Pro Answers Your Key Questions
As a master electrician and retired chief electrical inspector, I’ve seen my share of underground wiring over the years. Most projects were successful and are still in operation today, something that still brings a smile and makes me proud. But there were a few painful lessons along the way.
suggest.com
Move Over White Noise: Pink Noise May Be The Key To More Restful Sleep
Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links. For many of us,...
Family Handyman
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.https://www.familyhandyman.com/
Comments / 0