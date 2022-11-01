Read full article on original website
Philly-native Jules Bass lives on through Christmas classics, like 'Rudolph,' and their pioneering animation style
Arthur Rankin, Jr. and Jules Bass have had the holiday cartoon market cornered since the 1960s. The creatives behind Rankin/Bass Productions cranked out an astonishing number of Christmas classics in their heyday that remain TV fixtures today, among them "Frosty the Snowman," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which is the longest running Christmas special in TV history. Most of these holiday films were created with stop-motion animation, a technique that's existed practically since the dawn of film, but the Rankin/Bass look was so distinctive it earned its own name: Animagic.
Amos Lee to release tribute album to jazz legend Chet Baker
Amos Lee is set to release a tribute album inspired by jazz legend Chet Baker's signature 1954 vocal debut "Chet Baker Sings," the Philadelphia native singer-songwriter told fans on Wednesday. In celebration of the upcoming release of "My Ideal," on Nov. 18, the folk singer released his own rendition of...
Franklin Square to be adorned with 200,000 holiday lights this winter
One of Philadelphia's most historic parks soon will transform into a winter wonderland. Franklin Square will feature a dazzling light show, seasonal mini golf, a beer garden and holiday treats as part of its Winter in Franklin Square event, which runs from Nov. 16 through Feb. 26. MORE: Dilworth Park...
Pair craft beers with gourmet pickles at Wissahickon Brewing Co.
Pickles and beer may not sound like a likely combination, but fans of the "pickleback" shot know that pickles and alcohol can indeed work together to create a tasty flavor. Wissahickon Brewing Co. and Penny Pickles, both based in Philadelphia, are celebrating the unlikely blend with their third annual Pickle Party on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 5-7 p.m.
Phillies' World Series run sparks local sports apparel creators
Even hardcore Phillies fans may have been iffy wondering if this team could make a legitimate playoff run just four weeks ago. Fast forward to early November and now the Phils are fighting for their lives, with a do-or-die World Series Game 6 taking place Saturday night. It's been an...
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
Man, 34, grazed by bullet in shooting at Wawa in Northeast Philly, police say
A 34-year-old man who engaged in an argument inside a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning was shot as he left the store, police say. Witnesses told police that the gunman opened fire from outside the store, as the man was leaving the vestibule, NBC10 reported. Customers and employees were inside the store, at 9101 Frankford Ave. in Torresdale, during the 4:15 a.m. shooting.
Philly City Council member Isaiah Thomas wants to protect the next generation of athletes with NIL protection bill
Philadelphia City Council member Isaiah Thomas is the boy's basketball coach at Sankofa Freedom Academy, which means he is well aware of the pressures surrounding teenage athletes, especially as the ability to profit off their name, image, and likeness becomes more widely available. Thomas introduced the NIL Youth Protection Bill,...
Ex-SEPTA manager took cash payments from vendor for inside information, prosecutors say
An ex-SEPTA manager accepted tens of thousands of dollars from a business owner in exchange for information that helped the company secure contracts with the transit authority, federal prosecutors said Friday. James Stevens, the former director of SEPTA's video evidence unit, and Robert Welsh, who owned Spector Logistics, Inc., were...
South Jersey man, who assaulted cops, slashed police vehicle tires during Jan. 6 Capitol riot, pleads guilty
A Gloucester County man accused of assaulting police officers and slashing the tires of a police vehicle during the U.S. Capitol riot pleaded guilty to multiple charges Wednesday in Washington, D.C., federal prosecutors said. Surveillance footage from Jan. 6, 2021, shows Phillip S. Young, 60, of Sewell, standing on the...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency operations ordered to be suspended
Emergency operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital will no longer be available to patients starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, after the state's Health Department ordered the closure at the Drexel Hill facility Friday evening. The suspension of emergency services comes at a time when the hospital has...
