Vegan Cornmeal Pie Crust

You won’t miss the butter in this rich and delicate dough.

Photography by Belle Morizio

I eat just about everything, but often find myself baking for folks who abstain from dairy products for one reason or another. I developed this simple vegan pie dough recipe for them—but also to appeal to the pastry-loving omnivores at the table! A generous scoop of coconut oil and finely milled cornmeal lend pie crusts made with this recipe a fragrant, tropical richness and a gentle crunch that works beautifully with all manner of seasonal fruit fillings. Swap it in for just about any recipe that calls for an all-butter or lard dough.

This is meant to be an on-the-fly recipe; don’t refrigerate or freeze the dough as chilling it down renders it too brittle to roll. If you want to get a jump start, rub the coconut oil into the dry ingredients, transfer to an airtight container, and store at room temperature for up to two weeks before adding the ice water. After assembling a pie, chill the whole thing in the freezer until the dough is very firm before baking.

Yield: Makes: One double-crusted 9-in. pie

Time: 20 minutes

Instructions